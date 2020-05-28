The Norfolk Public Library has announced a plan for a limited reopening in June.
Beginning Monday, the library's pick-up window will open again. The window will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Now, materials could be obtained from the library through a pick-up locker outside the building and by mail, and these methods will continue to be available.
Beginning Monday, June 15, the building will reopen to the public, with some restrictions.
Guests will be able to browse and check out materials and use the computer lab. Other areas, such as meeting rooms, MakerSpace and lounge areas, will not be open.
Guests will be limited to 30 minutes per visit. It is asked that only one member of a household visit at a time, and children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
Due dates for all materials checked out before March 16 have been extended to June 15, and after June 15, regular due dates will resume.