NORFOLK — The Norfolk Library Foundation is hosting a book sale this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The sale will be located in the meeting rooms of the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave.
Thousands of books and other items will be for sale, including fiction, nonfiction, history, poetry, children’s books, DVDs, audiobooks on CD and magazines. Most items will be for sale at $5 a bag. Grocery bags will be provided, or attendees may bring their own.
A small collection of specialty items will be priced separately. Specialty items include DVD collections, CD collector items, collectible books and maps.