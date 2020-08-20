Norfolk Public Library NDN

The Norfolk Library Foundation is hosting a Brown Bag Book Sale at the Norfolk Public Library on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26-27.

Books and other items will be for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own brown paper grocery bag if possible, but bags will be provided if needed. The book sale will be open Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

There are many adult nonfiction, poetry and history books available, and also some adult fiction, children's books, DVDs and audiobooks. The sale will include a silent auction for an antique encyclopedia set and various antique and collectible titles.

All proceeds will go to the Norfolk Library Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization that provides supplemental funding to the Norfolk Public Library. The book sale will follow all social distancing guidelines and occupancy limitations. The event will be subject to change or cancellation because of changing direct health measures from the governor and/or guidance from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

