Library, city office closed

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting 45 to 60 mph leading to
considerable blowing snow. Whiteout conditions with visibility
one quarter mile or less.
* WHERE...Northeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel expected. Plan on slippery road
conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds will produce strong cross winds for
travelers, and may lead to isolated power outages and downed
tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&