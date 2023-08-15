Liberty Centre Services in Norfolk will host its 10th annual 5K and 10K run/walk on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Check-in and walk-in registration and the silent auction will start at 8 a.m. The run will begin at 9 a.m. at 900 E. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk. In addition, there also will be cash prizes for the 5K and 10K, and a kids 1-mile fun run also will take place. Kids prizes will be given.
“Color Your Recovery” has become an annual tradition in Northeast Nebraska, drawing runners, walkers, families and groups of friends and coworkers participating together to help raise mental health awareness.
Participants are asked to register by Friday, Sept. 1, to qualify for a discounted price and free event T-shirt. Visit www.libertycentreservices.com to register.
Registrations are welcomed after the Sept. 1 deadline. Walk-ins also are welcomed the morning of the event.