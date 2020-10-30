Liberty Centre Services in Norfolk has space to lease to anyone looking for cold storage, among other things.
The nonprofit at 900 E. Norfolk Ave. was given a shop/warehouse building to the west about two years ago. The building contains up to 7,800 square feet and is located on nearly three-quarters of an acre along one of Norfolk’s busiest streets.
Last week, the Liberty Centre board of directors voted to offer the possible mixed-use property for lease after receiving inquiries from those interested in purchasing it.
Board members voted against selling it, in part because they would like to make use of the property in the future. Among other things, the Liberty Centre may eventually choose to consolidate service locations to increase efficiency as well as convenience for those they serve.
Liberty Centre offers mental health and substance abuse services to more than 300 people. The services are designed to help them manage a mental illness diagnosis while living a fulfilling life in their community.
Patty Skokan, Liberty Centre executive director, said possible uses for the property might include storage, but there are no utilities offered, including electricity.
The property is in a commercial district, has overhead garage doors and a shop area.
Board members have said they hope any lease payments would cover the annual property taxes and lawn mowing expenses until the property is ready to be developed.
With the COVID-exacerbated slowdown, operating funds are tight. It likely would be several years before plans for the property materialize.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Anyone interested in leasing the property should email Skokan at pskokan@libertycentreservices.com or call her at 402-370-3503.