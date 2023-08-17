On Wednesday, close to 150 city officials, community leaders and volunteers converged on Liberty Bell Park on Wednesday to lend a hand in the construction of a new playscape.
The project, spearheaded by Integrity Foundation and Kaboom!, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending playscape inequality, was planned to enlist the community’s help in the construction of a playscape that was designed based on the innovative ideas of children in Norfolk. Integrity is the charitable arm of insurance and financial services company Integrity Marketing Group (IMG).
Integrity president Mary Elise Farah kicked off the event.
“Thank you all for showing up on this super exciting day that we have in store for you. ... We’re so excited to have the opportunity to do this project here in Norfolk, Nebraska. It has been such a pleasure to work with so many of you.”
Farah then introduced Bryan Adam, co-founder and CEO of IMG, who said that much of the success of his organization could be attributed to its partnership with Norfolk’s Premier Marketing and that it was an honor to be able to provide an improvement of this type to the community.
“There would be no Integrity if there weren’t Premier, and certainly if there were no Norfolk, Nebraska,” Adams said. “... We really had this idea that a company like ours should be giving back more. Our partners have rallied in a huge way to raise funds to do things like this.”
Adams said his company is driven by a need to serve others and that this project is just another example of how IMG can give back to the communities that have helped to build its success.
“Integrity is all about serving others and is really about the idea that if we all come together, we can accomplish more.”
Organizers said designs for the playscape were from the ideas of children in Norfolk, who provided drawings of what their perfect park playground might look like.
Nate Powell, city director of parks and recreation, said Integrity initiated the idea for the project and that it worked perfectly within the city’s vision for providing safe, clean and fun parks for all members of the community.
“Liberty Bell being just across the street from Premier Marketing is an ideal location to start investing in a park where it’s needed,” Powell said.
Powell said the new playscape is the first big step in other significant improvements to the park, including new restroom facilities, and upgrades to the park’s other attractions.
Powell said Kaboom’s presence as a national community build organization was instrumental in getting the project done. He added that this major park improvement is another step toward an overall vision of having a park within a 10-minute walk of anyone living in Norfolk.
Major work on the playscape was completed on Wednesday and a ribbon cutting ceremony capped off the work-day. The new playscape is expected to be fully completed this week.