Workforce development in community colleges generally focuses on technical degrees, but another element allows students to adapt to a variety of employment environments.
Despite fears that the liberal arts are on the ropes, humanities and liberal arts education is not in decline in public colleges in the United States, according to analysis from the Community College Research Center (CCRC) at Columbia University.
The center’s findings have determined that overall, the number of undergraduate liberal arts degrees awarded has risen since 2000, with increases at both two-year and four-year public colleges.
Coursework in these fields enhances students’ skills as writers, communicators and thinkers while providing direct skills for employment, according to a college media release.
At Northeast Community College, the Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences division includes a number of programs, including criminal justice, music, English, human relations and many more.
Faye Kilday, division dean, said during such times of uncertainty, arts and humanities are more vital than ever.
“We at Northeast have a responsibility to ensure our students are well prepared for their future careers and are productive citizens,” Kilday said. “The current social, cultural, economic and political challenges our students face every day make it critical that we provide an opportunity for students to explore their own beliefs, learn from historical lessons, use creativity to express themselves, and learn to develop innovative solutions in order to think critically.”
CCRC researchers found that academic success in liberal arts coursework at a community college is a strong predictor of success after students transfer to a four-year college. One researcher said liberal arts coursework is at least as good as non-liberal arts coursework in predicting four-year college outcomes.
“The humanities and liberal arts — measured by degrees awarded, majors or course enrollments — remain a large, robust part of the U.S. postsecondary sector. If these fields are in crisis, so must be all college education,” said Clive R. Belfield, one of the report’s authors.
Belfield and his collaborators said the report demonstrates community college students who earn higher grades in humanities and liberal arts courses are more likely to transfer to a four-year college, perform well in humanities and liberal arts courses there and complete bachelor’s degrees than students who earn lower grades.
“Arts and humanities provide much-needed windows to worlds that are different from our own,” said Adam Peterson, speech instructor/director of theater at Northeast. “Through the study of stories that are unfamiliar, we can study and explore diverse productions, leading to exposure, familiarity and finally an understanding of those who may be different from ourselves.”
In addition to theatrical performances, Northeast’s Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences division hosts more than a dozen concerts, recitals, visiting writers and other cultural events annually.
Students’ accomplishments are celebrated each spring at Northeast's annual arts night where their artwork, scenic designs, vocal/instrumental ensembles and poetry/short stories are showcased. Northeast's student publication, Voices Out of Nowhere, also is unveiled as part of the celebration.
Kilday said the division’s faculty had met the challenges of trying to host cultural events and performances during a pandemic. The college’s visiting writers series was moved to a virtual collaboration with Wayne State College this year.
The number of humanities and liberal arts degrees awarded annually by community colleges has risen 88% between 2000 and 2015 — from 218,000 to 410,000, according to the release.
Kilday said it is reflective of the value of arts and humanities in people’s lives.
“As a parent of teenagers, I know first-hand how important the arts and humanities are in preparing my children to tackle the world head on,” Kilday said. “It’s not just about learning the skills to perform a task. It’s also about learning to be an effective communicator, work in a team, create innovative solutions and be globally aware. Our world is constantly evolving, and it will take a balance of all of these essential skills for our children to be successful in life.”