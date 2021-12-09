"Nay despair; never despair."
Such were the words spoken by Casper, the main character in "Under a Cavern Sky," to his friends in the midst of danger and certain death.
And, true to his word, there was no despair as the cast members from Lindsay Holy Family/Humphrey St. Francis collected the Class D1 first-place prize at the NSAA State Play Production Championships on Wednesday at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk.
The school placed first out of six in its branch of the competition, swinging another award for Seth Wiese, who played Casper, as the outstanding male performer. It was an incredible feat since this was the co-op's first year in the competition, said director Tina Schumacher, and because of the cast's youth — with no seniors — and inexperience, with only a handful of actors ever performing on a stage prior.
"There were times we had to say, 'OK, she's only a freshman,' to remind ourselves that this was an inexperienced cast, but they were a great group to work with," Schumacher said.
Written by co-coach Vitoria Wiese, "Under a Cavern Sky" sees a 19th-century group of miners digging for silver below Nevada soil. Following an intense shouting match between Casper and his coworkers, their tunnel collapses, leaving them cut off from the outside world and trapped with little food and depleting oxygen. Just when all seems hopeless, the crew is able to escape the rubble with the help of some imagination, glowing insects and Casper's hopeful mantra.
Like the miners, the cast had its own challenges to overcome. Made up of mostly underclassmen, there were plenty of lessons to learn and strides to make, but with patience and flexibility, they were able to take first prize. Coaches were making small changes to direction yet Wednesday morning, minutes before the curtains were drawn, but the actors took it in tow.
"We're proud of the strides they made, and every detail was well-executed," Schumacher said. "It was a powerful performance. We're very proud of them."
The rest of the rankings are as follows: Callaway High School, second; Leigh High School, third; Harvard High School, fourth; Stapleton High School, fifth; and Central Valley High School, sixth.
In addition to Wiese, Dilynn Wood of Central Valley won outstanding female performer. Callaway won outstanding technical crew.
LEIGH HIGH SCHOOL placed third for its rendition of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," continuing a long-running tradition of never placing lower than third in NSAA competitions since 2014 under director Justine Fischer.
Their musical of choice, made famous by Broadway and a Tim Burton film, was at times challenging for the cast and crew. A large cast can be difficult to wrangle, and having minimal time to practice on an unfamiliar stage requires unique mental adjustments. However, it was a community effort — all but nine students in the high school participated, Fischer said — and many parents and fans came to Norfolk to cheer them on at the competition.
"I'm just really proud of our kids and how hard they worked this season," Fischer said. "They took on a dramatically and technically challenging play and really worked so hard to make it shine."
While the students were disappointed with their ranking, Fischer reminded them that even placing at a state competition was an honor, and the true reward was what they had learned and the relationships they had built throughout the process.
"At the end of the day, we have to remind ourselves that a third-place finish at the state competition is nothing to sneeze at, and we were satisfied with our performance, so that's what matters most," Fischer said. "It's easy to get caught up in medals and winning, but what matters most is the journey and the memories made along the way."
The competition will continue through Friday, Dec. 10, in Norfolk, with Class C1 and C2 on Thursday and Class A and Class B on Friday.
