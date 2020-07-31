M*A*S*H
Courtesy image

A return to the time of the Korean War is coming to the Dakota Theatre stage as the Lewis & Clark Theatre Co. in Yankton, South Dakota presents “M*A*S*H” next month.

The show is set to run at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 6-8, and 13-15, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, and 16. Various COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including temperatures at the door, masks in public areas (lobby/restrooms), hand sanitizer throughout the theater, single direction traffic flow through the lobby, alternating rows being off-limits and spacing within rows.

This show brings to life a play based on the book and the classic television show, considered among the top TV shows of all time. Inspired by real doctors in a real MASH unit, Richard Hooker’s book gave us Hawkeye, Trapper John, Colonel Blake, Radar O’Reilly, Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan and Frank Burns. Joining them as well are Captain John “Ugly” Black, Walt “Painless” Waldowski, Max Klinger (in fabulous dresses as he attempts to get out of the army on a crazy ticket) and the rest of your favorites.

At its heart, this story depicts how these doctors, nurses, and corpsmen stay sane in an insane situation. Hawkeye and Trapper play pranks, crack jokes and try to have as much fun as possible, while Frank and Margaret try to keep the unit as military as possible. And everyone is caught in the crossfire.

Given the spacing issues and with seating limited, call 605-665-4711 to reserve your tickets.

Tags

In other news

Sleepy lions, empty bars, lost jobs: A world without tourism

Sleepy lions, empty bars, lost jobs: A world without tourism

PARIS (AP) — With no American visitors to show around the D-Day beaches or the Loire Valley’s chateaux, and no work on the immediate horizon, Paris tour guide Linda Zenou frets about how she’ll pay off a loan and continue to care for her ailing mother in the achingly lean months ahead.

Norfolk Catholic seniors share plans

Norfolk Catholic seniors share plans

Norfolk Catholic High School’s graduation is set for Sunday, Aug. 2, starting with Mass at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, followed by the graduation ceremony. The following is a list of scholarships and awards the Norfolk Catholic graduates have received, as well as their plans for college.

Massive Quahog

Massive Quahog

In this Tuesday, July, 28, 2020, photo provided by the University of Rhode Island, Cooper Monaco holds the large quahog he found Monday while clamming with his grandfather in Westerly, R.I. The quahog is more than five inches across and weighing more than two pounds, and is among the largest…

Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — New Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday expected to take it to the U.S. East Coast by the weekend as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year's Hurricane Dorian.