A return to the time of the Korean War is coming to the Dakota Theatre stage as the Lewis & Clark Theatre Co. in Yankton, South Dakota presents “M*A*S*H” next month.
The show is set to run at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 6-8, and 13-15, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, and 16. Various COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including temperatures at the door, masks in public areas (lobby/restrooms), hand sanitizer throughout the theater, single direction traffic flow through the lobby, alternating rows being off-limits and spacing within rows.
This show brings to life a play based on the book and the classic television show, considered among the top TV shows of all time. Inspired by real doctors in a real MASH unit, Richard Hooker’s book gave us Hawkeye, Trapper John, Colonel Blake, Radar O’Reilly, Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan and Frank Burns. Joining them as well are Captain John “Ugly” Black, Walt “Painless” Waldowski, Max Klinger (in fabulous dresses as he attempts to get out of the army on a crazy ticket) and the rest of your favorites.
At its heart, this story depicts how these doctors, nurses, and corpsmen stay sane in an insane situation. Hawkeye and Trapper play pranks, crack jokes and try to have as much fun as possible, while Frank and Margaret try to keep the unit as military as possible. And everyone is caught in the crossfire.
Given the spacing issues and with seating limited, call 605-665-4711 to reserve your tickets.