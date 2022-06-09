The Lewis & Clark Scenic Byway Trail will be the site of a scavenger puzzle hunt. The hunt, sponsored by byway members, will run from Wednesday, June 15, through Monday, Aug. 15.

The Lewis & Clark Scenic Byway Trail follows the Missouri River from Omaha to Sioux City. There are stops with restaurants, shopping, parks and museums like Fort Calhoun’s WCHA and Sioux City’s Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center that display special exhibits about Lewis & Clark’s amazing discovery experience.

The goal of the hunt is to gather all of the pieces of the puzzle, and qualifying hunters will be included in a drawing for the top prize of $500. There are other prize drawings for $300 and $150.

Participants are limited and pre-registration is required along with a fee. Text byway president Sheryl Piere at 712-899-4577 to sign up to be eligible for the prizes.

For more information and details visit the website www.lewisandclarkscenicbyway.com

