The Lewis & Clark Natural Resources District will receive $132,425 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Bow Creek watershed project.
This marks the first year for the potential for second- and third-year funding totaling $85,195 and $44,345, respectively. The project is one of the 118 projects receiving $20 million in grant awards from the Nebraska Environmental Trust this year.
The Lewis & Clark NRD and its partners are implementing a management plan for water quality to protect and improve water resources in the Bow Creek watershed. Four stream segments of Bow Creek are presently on Nebraska’s list of impaired water bodies — three for E. coli bacteria and one for both E. coli and aquatic life use. The primary contaminant sources include cattle operations, manure application and land treatment.
Best management practices will be implemented and promoted through incentive payments to producers establishing conservation practices on agricultural and urban land, and within stream corridors. A watershed coordinator has been invited to educate stakeholders about stream impairments, the importance of protecting water resources, and the development of programs to address impairments.
Interviews to evaluate agricultural and economic perceptions of producers in the watershed will be conducted to better understand how cropping decisions are made and applied. A producer-based and mentor-led learning network will be created to share experiences to enhance agronomic, environmental and social impacts of crop production while also increasing potential profitability and long-term success of cropping and conservation practices. Field-scale demonstration sites will be implemented that will employ the soil health management systems approach (diverse crop rotations vs. corn/soybean rotation) and will be supported by soil/water analysis.
The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 1992. Using revenue from the Nebraska Lottery, the trust has provided more than $328 million in grants to more than 2,300 projects across the state. Anyone — citizens, organizations, communities, farmers and businesses — may apply for funding to protect habitat, improve water quality and establish recycling programs. The Nebraska Environmental Trust works to preserve, protect and restore natural resources for future generations.