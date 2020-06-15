Levee repairs being done

Work has begun on a repair project in an effort to return the Norfolk levee to its condition before the flood of 2019. Part of the project involves reconstructing the trail undercrossings that were washed out with the flood.

These undercrossings are not safe for pedestrian traffic, and citizens should not attempt to use these undercrossing trails until construction is complete. Reconstruction of the damaged undercrossing trails is expected to be complete by October.

If there are any questions regarding the project, contact the City of Norfolk engineering division at 402-844-2020 or jcahill@norfolkne.gov.

OMAHA — Darrian Grant, 22, Macy, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexual abuse of a minor while on the Omaha Reservation, said U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president called on North Korea to stop raising animosities and return to talks, saying Monday the rivals must not reverse the peace deals that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached during 2018 summits.

Report details how woman without ticket boarded flight

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A woman without a ticket or government-issued ID walked past a Transportation Security Administration agent and entered a terminal at Orlando International Airport in October by blending in with a group of people, a report said.