Levee repairs being done

Work has begun on a repair project in an effort to return the Norfolk levee to its condition before the flood of 2019. Part of the project involves reconstructing the trail undercrossings that were washed out with the flood.
These undercrossings are not safe for pedestrian traffic, and citizens should not attempt to use these undercrossing trails until construction is complete. Reconstruction of the damaged undercrossing trails is expected to be complete by October.
If there are any questions regarding the project, contact the City of Norfolk engineering division at 402-844-2020 or jcahill@norfolkne.gov.