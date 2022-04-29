The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors will give farmers and landowners who remain noncompliant with LENRD procedures one last chance.
Following a discussion Thursday evening, the Lower Elkhorn NRD voted 13-0 to have staff send by certified mail letters to the landowners who remain out of compliance with the submittal of area reports located within Phase 2 or Phase 3, which is within Pierce and Madison counties.
These reports include results of any irrigation water and soil sampling performed before the crop season being reported, in addition to the yield goal, the fertilizer recommendation, the amount and timing of nitrogen fertilizer applied, the amount of irrigation water applied and the actual yield of the crop. Report forms, instructions and any needed assistance will be provided by the NRD.\!q
Connor Baldwin, groundwater management area specialist, said as of Thursday afternoon, there are 228 fields left representing 59 producers.
“That would be about 228 out of the 2,100, so we are getting there,” Baldwin said. “The 59 are out of 490 producers.”
Baldwin said the producers who are noncompliant have received either four letters or postcards. There also have been phone calls made to them, he said.
“It is time. They were due March 15, so we’re a month and a half past,” Baldwin said.
Brian Bruckner, NRD assistant general manager, said the next letter basically gives the producers one last chance to fix it or the NRD will issue cease-and-desist orders.
Bruckner said, by law, the NRD could issue the cease-and-desist order within three days after the letter is sent. The producer also could request a hearing before the NRD board, he said.
“It’s meant to incentivize them to get into compliance,” Bruckner said.
Related to that, Bruckner gave an update on the status of nitrogen certification requirements for Pierce and Madison counties.
There are still six producers who are working on their certifications. They have the take-home tests and the study materials and are working on their certifications, Bruckner said.
“Some of them have been busy,” he said. “We’re waiting for some rain.”
With the rain that was falling Thursday evening in Norfolk, Bruckner said he was optimistic that the producers might have time this weekend to work on certification.
Mark Hall, chairman of the NRD board, said he appreciated the staff’s due diligence working on the matters.
“Word is going to get around really quick,” Hall said. “Thank you, Brian.”
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk.
Board members present: Mark Hall, Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Anthony Wisnieski, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski, Dennis Schultz, Rod Zohner and Scott McHenry.
Board members absent: Joel Hansen (excused), Kurt Janke (excused).
Others in attendance: NRD staff and about five members of the public, two media representatives.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 55 minutes, including a finance subcommittee at 7 p.m.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the finance subcommittee recommendations, including Lower Elkhorn NRD income of $391,080 and expenses of $409,736; Logan East Rural Water System income of $86,081 and expenses of $37,153; and Wau-Col Water System income of $6,763 and expenses of $5,707.
— Adjourned into executive session for 27 minutes. After meeting back in general session, voted 13-0 to authorize the general manager to negotiate with property owners for locations to drill for the best sites with options to purchase for the Logan East Rural Water System.
— Voted to authorize Urban Recreation Area Development and Urban Conservation program applications.
— Voted 13-0 to provide a place on NRD property and pay for the electrical connections for the Maskenthine Recreation Area storm siren. The estimated cost could be about $2,500 for the electrical connection, although it could go up by the time it is installed. Did not authorize payment of half of the cost of the siren as requested by Stanton County if the siren is not approved for grant funds.
— Voted 13-0 to provide Maple Creek Recreation Area walking trail resurfacing with a contract awarded to Rutjens Construction for crushed limestone resurfacing, limited to some specifications.
— Voted 11-2 to pass a resolution authorizing use of a Nebraska Public Agency Investment Trust (NPAIT) resolution that had been explained at an earlier meeting. The option provides another option for the board to invest funds to get the highest return until the money is needed. Board member Jerry Allemann expressed concerns that the funds are being collected by local property taxes, so he would favor local banks being used for all deposits and investments. While board member Scott Clausen said he agrees, this is only another option and he would like to see the district continue to shop around and get the best rates, including using district banks. In the end, Allemann and Clausen cast the two dissenting votes.
— At the end of the meeting, recognized Bob Huntley, who was in the audience and was a former Lower Elkhorn NRD board member.