Waves of wind-blown snow piled up outside Nyall Rowse’s country schoolhouse near Chambers that autumn afternoon in 1948.
The worried teacher dismissed the handful of students. Nyall, 13, and the teacher trudged together through snowdrifts to the Rowse farm, a quarter-mile distant.
“It was getting real bad,” recalled Rowse, now 84. “I got home, and that’s as far as we could go. You couldn’t see.”
The teacher, stranded, stayed with his family for three days while the storm raged. But the three-day blizzard, Nov. 18-20, 1948, heralded a winterlong siege of forced isolation for the Rowse family, and tens of thousands of residents of Nebraska and other states in the upper Midwest.
A series of major storms pounded the region, producing what is widely regarded as the state’s worst winter ever — rivaled only by 1880-81, made famous in the sixth of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House” books, “The Long Winter.”
For those who lived through the winter of 1948-49, there are echoes of the cabin fever of that awful season during today’s coronavirus quarantine. Except now it is the fear of an invisible contagion, not house-burying drifts of snow, that keeps relatives and neighbors apart.
“As far as being able to get around — well, there was too much snow to do that,” said Rowse, who today lives with his wife, Gloria, in Stromsburg. “Back then, we couldn’t get out. With this here, it’s that we shouldn’t.”
Couldn’t get out is right. The November blizzard first slammed McCook, in southwestern Nebraska, and gained strength as it roared northeast across the state. It dumped 20 inches of snow in Albion, and 2 feet in Hartington.
“This one went on and howled out into Lake Superior,” said Harl Dalstrom, a retired University of Nebraska at Omaha history professor, who has studied the blizzards of 1948 and ’49. “It left a heavy base of snow across north-central Nebraska.”
A short stretch of mild weather followed, but a pair of storms before and after Christmas dumped another 2 feet of snow across the same region.
L.J. “Ole” Mallatt, 92, of Laurel, married his sweetheart, Marian, during the 1948 Christmas holiday break.
The 21-year-old college student didn’t get much of a honeymoon, though. His father owned a heavy equipment business. He worked long days bulldozing snow from country roads around the Cedar County town of 900 people.
“So many of the families were still snowed in. They’d run out with their shovels to help,” Mallatt recalled. “They treated me like a king every time they saw me coming.”
Mallatt headed back to college in Indiana just ahead of the epic Blizzard of ’49 that paralyzed the northern half of the state from Jan. 2 to 5. That storm stood out, even during a winter of terrible winter storms, as probably Nebraska’s worst single blizzard of the 20th century.
Chadron was hit with 41 inches of snow, and O’Neill — not far from the Rowse farm — reported 60 inches. Winds howled at hurricane strength. Drifts piled higher than rooftops.
Roads and railroad lines disappeared beneath mountains of windblown snow. Thousands of westbound travelers on Highway 30 were stuck for a week at Ogallala.
Mary Tanner of rural Hershey just 4 at the time, nevertheless vividly remembers a scary drive home following a New Year’s visit to her grandparents’ farm 5 miles away.
The country roads had already drifted deep with snow. So her father turned his Studebaker across a pasture, a shorter and seemingly easier route home.
But they got stuck.
“I remember my dad out shoveling and my 2-year-old brother rocking with the car, saying, ‘stuck, stuck,’ ” recalled Tanner, who is now 75.
She considers it a miracle that her father got the car out and got the family home safely.
“We would have been buried. Who knows when they would have found us?” said Tanner, who lives with her 97-year-old mother on the same family farmstead. “We’re lucky to be alive.”
Snowplows made slow progress along roads and rail lines hard-packed with 30-foot drifts, some of which were packed so hard it took dynamite to clear them.
The giant drifts marooned 25 trains between Illinois and Idaho. The unexpected sojourn of the Union Pacific’s “City of San Francisco” passenger train in the Panhandle town of Kimball prompted a photo spread in Life magazine (perhaps because the father of publisher Henry Luce was on board).
The Air Force began dropping medical supplies, as well as hay for tens of thousands of head of livestock. Private pilots ferried in groceries and mail. Mallatt remembers a neighbor using his Piper Cub to drop newspapers to snowbound farm families around Laurel.
The last two weeks of January brought more snow, wind and subzero temperatures. Then another blizzard struck Jan. 27-28, plastering the state with another foot or so of snow. Omaha, previously spared, was hammered this time, too.
Gov. Val Peterson and local officials mustered every snow-clearing vehicle they could find. President Harry Truman called up the Army Corps of Engineers, which launched Operation Snowbound.
The staggering effort involved more than 6,000 workers and 1,600 pieces of snow-clearing equipment, marshaled to rescue 240,000 people trapped in their homes, clear 115,000 miles of roads, and feed 4 million head of livestock.
The Sisyphean effort took six weeks, as cleared roads and railroad tracks drifted shut when wind stirred up the drifted snow, and still more blizzards followed.
“The storm relief worked because it established a tremendous system of cooperation at all levels,” Dalstrom said. “Everyone, from the locals to the feds, worked to get the Plains states dug out from under that snow.”
Still hundreds of thousands of cattle and sheep died.
A Nebraska State Historical Society photograph dated Feb. 13, 1949, shows Nyall Rowse and several of his classmates standing on a snowdrift outside their country school. It was the first day of class in six weeks.
“As far as being able to get around — there was too much snow to do that,” Rowse said. “I didn’t see many people or many kids for quite some time.”
Naturally, there were no cellphones or Netflix to keep housebound kids busy. But there were plenty of chores on the Rowse farm. Ten Holstein cows needed milking every day. And the herd of registered Herefords had to eat no matter how hard the wind blew.
“It was terrible deep because of the drifts,” he said. “We built a sleigh and pulled it out to the pasture to feed the cattle.”
Gerry Osborn, then 20, of Ainsworth kept busy because of the weather. He was a volunteer observer for a predecessor of today’s National Weather Service — a job he still does today. Each day he recorded temperature and precipitation.
“(That winter) was one to remember,” said Osborn, now 91.
He worked at a Gamble’s hardware store on Main Street. It was all he could do to keep a path open to the store’s front door.
“I had snowdrifts that were shoulder- and head-deep,” Osborn said. “I would dig a path just wide enough for a human, and then the wind would blow it shut again. Where do you put it?”
Osborn lived in town, but his fiancée lived out in the country on a farm. He rarely saw her that winter.
“They got stranded in a house with 12 people,” he said.
Some flooding occurred along the Niobrara, Middle Loup and Big Blue Rivers as March brought some thawing. But that didn’t mean winter was over.
Another storm dropped 8 inches of snow in the Panhandle on March 24. And a week later, winter inflicted one final ferocious blast along the now-familiar track from McCook to Yankton.
Snowfalls totaled 15 inches at North Platte, 19 inches near Hayes Center, 23 inches near Bassett. The wind blew 60 miles an hour. Drifts in Holt County reached 12 feet deep. A Chicago and North Western train derailed.
“Awful day. Snowed all day & night. About 18 in. on ground. ... No school and phone out,” wrote Lois Tompkins, who farmed near Inman, in her diary.
By the time the storms ended in April, many parts of the state had received more than 100 inches of snow.
“It was one to remember,” Osborn said.
Dalstrom, the UNO historian, didn’t experience the bitter Nebraska winter of 1948-49 personally, but he knows more about it than almost anyone.
Then 12, the Omaha native was living with his family in Maryland.
They got their first television set in January. He remembers seeing news photos of the deep snow in Nebraska, where he had visited the summer before.
“I was interested. I filed that away in the back of my head,” Dalstrom said.
Forty years later, he had a chance to study the storms, reviewing weather data, personal correspondence, diaries (including Lois Tompkins’) and news articles. He has written numerous articles on the storm, including a lengthy one — a short book, really, in the Fall/Winter 2002 edition of Nebraska History magazine called “I’m Never Going to Be Snowbound Again.”
Because of radio, Dalstrom said, some snowbound farm families knew more about what was happening in the world than in their own area.
“You were just shut in. You used the opportunity to get out when you could,” Dalstrom said. “People coped with (the isolation). They got to town when they were able. If they were prudent, they made their stays short.”
Gerry Osborn remembers people looking out for each other, even if they didn’t see each other much.
“A neighbor would call (and say), ‘I’m going into town. Do you need anything?’ ” he said.
Mallatt said no one had TV. People played board games, talked or worked. What he doesn’t remember is a lot of complaining or protesting against the government.
“We’d lived through the Depression. We’d just gotten over the war,” he said. “We were used to a harder life. We were tough people.”
They fell back on a resourcefulness they had learned during those long years of hardship.
Barb Mayes Boustead, a meteorologist, former Omahan and scholar of the “Little House” series, penned a blog post last week at Medium.com called “10 Laura Ingalls Wilder Lessons Helping Me Cope with Coronavirus Quarantine.”
She cited things she’d learned from reading about how the Ingalls family coped with brutal winters and disease epidemics. The lessons included make do, keep learning fun, take a break, and appreciate what you have.
“I’m relieved to find pearls of wisdom and comfort still exist among the books that I now mine for data and evidence,” Boustead wrote. “Amidst the Coronavirus chaos, they still bring comfort.”
The survivors of that trying winter say there’s a difference now. In 1949, they could look at a calendar and know for sure that, come spring, the blizzards would end. Out the window, they could see the snow melt.
The current pandemic carries with it an element of fear and uncertainty that was missing back then.
“We’re pretty much shut down right now,” Osborn said. “We’re not hurting one bit. The thing that concerns me is, we don’t know what it is. And yet, it’s here.”
Dalstrom said he is using the time to finish things he’s put off, reorganizing notes to write new articles and reading long books.
“I’m not one bit bored,” he said. “The thing that links us (with the people of 1949) is the challenge of the moment, and meeting that challenge.”
Mallatt, too, is keeping a stiff upper lip. Though we don’t know when, this pandemic is going to pass.
“I just kind of put up with it, because that’s what God sent us,” he said. “We’re resilient people. We’re Nebraskans.”