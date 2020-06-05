Less traffic has been a challenge

HADAR — Shell gas station manager Holly Cunningham wasn’t really surprised when she saw a decrease in traffic on Highway 81 just south of Hadar.
Highway 81 runs outside of Cunningham’s gas station. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Highway 81 saw 8,260 cars in February. In March, when the statewide shutdown for COVID-19 occurred, the highway saw a 6.6 percent decrease to only 7,717 cars.
“We are obviously a main highway running through the area,” Cunningham said. “We do get some truck traffic but it really isn’t as high as it was.”
Across Nebraska, the state department of transportation has more than 60 automated traffic counting stations on county roads, highways and interstates, counting each car that goes by, every hour, every day, all year long. The stations stretch from the state line on Interstate 680 at the Mormon Bridge in Omaha (down 13% in March) to the state line on I-80 at the Pine Bluffs interchange in Kimball County (up 3.5%).
A Nebraska News Service analysis of individual traffic station data offered the first local view of what impact the coronavirus is having on the state's roadways. The state takes the daily count of cars, then averages them together to create a monthly count. Of the 62 counting stations statewide, 51 of them reported lower traffic volumes in March versus February.
That ranged from the 33,000 cars per day drop in March at 42nd Street on I-80 in Omaha, where 143,000 cars a day passed by last month to the five-car daily average drop on a county road north of Chappell in Deuel County, where 64 cars a day on average drove by.
So while March gives the first look at local traffic, it's a partial look. State and local authorities started ordering shutdowns mid month in some places, later in others. Normal traffic levels were averaged in with below normal levels to get the monthly amount.
The state has more recent traffic summaries hinting that traffic was down even more in April. Interstate 80 west of Lincoln to the Wyoming state line was down 26% from previous years. Rural highways in the state were down 14%. Streets in Lincoln and Omaha were down 27% from the past. But those are wide summaries covering hundreds of miles of roadways.
Closer to the spot, the trends become more personal.
According to Cunningham, she receives a range of travelers through her doors.
“We’ve got our normal people that are through here every day just going about their business like there’s nothing really going on,” she said. “Then, you see more of the travelers who come in with masks on and gloves and are very cautious when they come in.”
Although vehicle traffic is down on the roads around his workplace, Power Sports Nation marketing and sales representative Cameron Dickie said the company’s online traffic is steady.
Power Sports Nation sits alongside Highway 81, north of Hadar and southeast of Pierce, a road that’s seen a decline in traffic. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, an average of 4,292 cars drove along the route every day in February. In March, the first month affected by statewide coronavirus shutdowns, that same spot averaged 3,778 cars a day, a 12% drop.
“Traffic on the highway, as far as like cars, has definitely dropped,” Dickie said.
Dickie said 95% of Power Sports Nation’s sales come from its national, online presence. This has helped to shield the 50 full-time jobs at the company from the turbulent economic crisis, he said.
“We’re very grateful that we’ve been able to keep our employees employed and give them paychecks,” he said. “It’s truly a blessing since these are very scary times.”