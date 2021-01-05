Less than a week to make donations

With all the Christmas presents opened and some of the decorations and trees already down, it is time to end the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors fundraising campaign.
The last day that donations will be accepted for the 2020 campaign is Monday, Jan. 11. This year’s goal has been met, and with more than $78,000 raised, there is an outside chance at setting a record.
The highest total ever recorded was in the 2010 campaign. That year, $84,252 was raised, including a $10,000 donation from the John W. Carson Foundation.
Donations to the Good Neighbors fund drive may be dropped off at the Daily News or sent to Good Neighbors, Box 1014, Norfolk, NE 68702.