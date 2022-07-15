Several board members and staff from the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District presented a check to the City of Norfolk worth $1.032 million for the North Fork riverfront development project on Thursday.
The LENRD board of directors voted to support the project in 2018.
“The plan to develop the Norfolk riverfront is nothing new to this district,” said Mike Sousek, LENRD general manager. “The first stages of the original project were studied by the city and the LENRD in 1974. Over the past 10 years, the study has found new life and is finally becoming a reality.”
This long-term vision set in place almost 50 years ago has expanded with dreams of restaurants, new business locations, housing, bike lanes and more. The original “riverwalk group” envisioned the riverwalk in San Antonio and imagined a scaled back version that could fit the needs of the Norfolk area.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, the North Fork Development Committee and other local leaders have envisioned the area being used to generate new cultural and recreational opportunities, providing a regional destination for working, playing and living environments.
“The river is a natural resource with a rich history that should be protected and utilized for the benefit of the local area,” Sousek said. “Maintaining strong community partnerships over the years has increased our success in the development of recreational facilities as well as our mission for improving the quality of life for our citizens.”
The North Fork riverfront development project will be home to a water trail that will allow tubers and kayakers to access the river and float directly to the heart of downtown. Other extensive park improvements, walking and biking trails and an outdoor amphitheater also are planned.
Water quality will be another large component of this regional partnership. LENRD awarded Norfolk Public Schools with a grant to start a watershed dynamics program. Jonathan Anderson, FFA advisor for Norfolk Public Schools, and the school district’s science and agriculture departments are partnering with the City of Norfolk and LENRD to collect data and analyze the water quality of the Elkhorn River.
The watershed team will focus on three locations on the North Fork of the Elkhorn River and will collect samples at different times of the year to help with analysis.
“The LENRD’s investment in the riverfront development project is about building an environment that will bring people back to Northeast Nebraska,” Sousek said. “The economic benefits that this project will have for this area will be monumental, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”