Clean drinking water is essential for the health and well-being or all Nebraskans, but especially for young children and the elderly who are more susceptible to the effects of nitrate and chemicals in the groundwater.
Cancer, birth defects and other ailments are directly linked to these pollutants in test animals with a high correlation to humans and the level of contamination is only getting worse in sensitive areas of the district.
If you own a private well in Northeast Nebraska, chances are you may have nitrates and other chemicals in your drinking water. The fact is you cannot smell or taste nitrate and you don’t know what’s in your water until you test it.
If you do have elevated nitrates in your water, you can protect your family by installing a reverse osmosis system to remove contaminants. These systems ensure that the quality of your drinking water meets health standards.
The good news is that more than $1.2 million is available through the state revolving fund to reimburse private well owners for installing a reverse osmosis system. Homeowners are eligible for up to a $4,000 reimbursement for under-sink or whole-house water treatment systems and it’s easy to apply.
The eligibility requirements are:
— Private wells must be registered with the Nebraska Department of Resources for a one-time fee of $70.
— Wells must be tested through the state lab to see if your water qualifies. You can have you well tested independently or the LENRD offers free testing.
— Cost estimate from a licensed plumber must be submitted for the installation of a reverse osmosis system certified by the American National Standards Institute.
— Reserve osmosis systems must be certified by the American National Standards Institute and equipped with a performance indication device to monitor performance. A sample will be collected and tested at the state laboratory to ensure it’s working properly.
Reasons to register
Registering your well will cost around $70, which is the responsibility of the well owner. What you get in return is more than $300 in water testing for free.
Testing your water, especially if you have a family drinking, bathing, and cooking with it, will give you piece of mind that the water is safe.
Registering your well gives you rights and protections from spacing requirements. This gives you protection from potential infringements on your quality and quantity of water from new wells drilled in the future
Registering your well is easy, and it opens the door to this program and others that may be offered by the LENRD in the future.