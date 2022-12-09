The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District convened again on Thursday for a second day of hearings regarding well water usage violators for the 2022 watering year.
Violators are typically landowners or farm producers who have exceeded their yearly allotment of irrigation well water for their farm crops.
Given that Nebraska has been in the midst of a critical drought this year, there were dozens of usage violators, including one of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) board’s own members. Hearings to determine penalties for these violators have been held this week.
Economists estimate that Nebraska farmers have lost close to $2 billion in corn, soybean and wheat revenues this year because of the drought conditions.
Thursday’s hearings saw 11 violators appear before the LENRD board to make their case and potentially ask for leniency, as board members voted to levy penalties for over-usage.
Ten of the 15 elected board members were in attendance at Thursday’s meeting. Board chairman Mark Hall, who himself was a water usage violator, attended the meeting but did not sit with the board during Thursday’s hearings. Member Dennis Schultz served as acting chairman.
LENRD assistant general manager Brian Bruckner is responsible for investigating the alleged usage violations and presented the cases against those appearing before the board.
For 2022, water users were allotted 9 well inches for wells that were installed after 2017. Usage on older wells is not regulated by the LENRD.
Those in violation of the 9-inch allotment are penalized by having their usage reduced by the same amount of their 2022 overage for each of the next two years. For some violators, these penalties can mean little or no well water usage for two years. During years when drought conditions are in effect, the reduced or eliminated use of well water can be devastating to farm crops.
Bruckner said water usage is calculated through electronic meters, and a 2% margin for meter error is given to water users. While meters are installed by state-certified installers, ultimately any water use overage, even in the event of meter error, is the responsibility of the property owner or producer.
For those who grow cover crops, 2 inches of additional water consumption is permissible, Bruckner said. Cover crops are non-revenue generating crops that are grown to increase organic matter in the soil and enhance nutrients. Cover crops are destroyed when revenue-generating crops are planted.
Following the hearing on the individual cases, in which Bruckner presented evidentiary exhibits against each of the violators, the board held discussions to determine the possible penalties.
First up for discussion among the directors was whether alfalfa could be considered a cover crop. Board member Chad Korth expressed his belief that the use of alfalfa as a cover crop might be beneficial to some of the violators who grow alfalfa along with their cash-producing crops.
“I’d like to look at the alfalfa being considered a cover crop so (land users) could be granted their 2 inches for that,” Korth said. Board member Jerry Alleman agreed.
The additional allowance of 2 inches of water usage for cover crops can often be beneficial to producers, especially those who have been hard-hit by drought conditions, Korth said.
Acting board chairman Schultz disagreed, however, saying that state and insurance guidelines are clear about the use of cover crops and that alfalfa did not meet those criteria.
“That doesn’t qualify as a cover crop, because you destroy cover crops,” Schultz said. “A cover crop, according to insurance, has to be killed ...”
Discussion then turned to penalties for alleged violators. While most of the alleged violations ranged between 3 and 5 inches, a few of the violators almost doubled their water allotment, which meant that their irrigation usage would be all but eliminated for the next two years.
Board member Gary Loftis spoke up in defense of those facing such heavy penalties.
“We’ve had several people, and particularly one, who’s overage has basically destroyed any irrigation potential for two years,” Loftis said. “I’m wondering if it’s reasonable to give the producer the option to take that over four years.”
Member Joel Hansen disagreed. “These are the ones that are tough because they’re losing everything, but then again, they made a choice.”
Hansen explained that offering leniency to the usage violators was not fair to those producers who did not exceed their water usage allotment.
Members Korth and Alleman were opposed to penalizing usage violators, saying that both the usage allotment and the penalties seemed unfair.
“I was against the 9 inches to begin with,” Alleman said. “You’ve got some of these young guys, and they have money invested. ... I just don’t agree with this.”
Ultimately, the board voted to uphold violator penalties according to the recommended two-year reduction guideline, although Korth and Alleman were opposed to the penalties on each vote.
Having concluded the violation hearing and penalty phase, the board’s regularly scheduled Thursday night meeting was rescheduled to Monday because of the weather.