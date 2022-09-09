The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) Board of Directors approved its fiscal year 2023 budget Thursday.
The budget includes investments in flood protection efforts, water quality and quantity programs and a variety of cost-share programs for farmers who apply conservation practices.
Votes to approve the budget and tax levy came after the required public hearing. No one from the public addressed the board during the hearing.
The $13.8 million operating budget, which is up $2.3 million (20%) from last year will be partially funded by the $4,522,474 the district is seeking in property taxes. That tax request is up $140,458 (3.2%) from last year’s $4,382,016. The bulk of the district’s budget is funded with grants and other sources.
An $831.5 million increase in the LENRD’s valuation helps lower the estimated property tax levy to 2.2968 cents per $100 valuation, which is 3.2 cents less than the maximum levy NRD’s in Nebraska can request. The 2022 levy was 2.3236 cents.
The new levy means the owner of property valued at $300,000 in 2021 would see a tax savings of 80 cents, provided the property value didn’t increase this year.
Major expenditures planned for fiscal year 2023 include:
— $656,000 for levee and flood protection projects, which includes $597,700 for West Point, Pender and Elkhorn River/Scribner jetty projects.
— $2,425,000 for conservation cost share efforts, including the Bazile and Willow Creek best management practices and Northeast Climate Smart.
— $1,236,370 for project construction, including flood related repairs.
— $750,000 for the Willow Creek artesian pressure mitigation.
— $1,001,936 for professional services, including studies and design, and watershed flood protection operation (WFPO) projects.
— $70,000 for wildlife habitat improvement programs.
The budget also includes money in sinking funds for the Battle Creek project ($1.8 million), West Point levy project ($190,000), Willow Creek ($750,000), and flood mitigation ($180,000).
Operation and maintenance of the rural water systems is anticipated to cost $847,245.
Also included in the budget is $40,000 for a domestic well sampling program that the board will consider approving at its Sept. 22 meeting. That program, if approved, will pay for roughly 150 tests of domestic wells to determine levels of nitrates, bacteria, pesticides and glyphosates.
Wells that show nitrate levels exceeding 10 parts per million could qualify for a state program to begin in 2023 that would pay for a reverse osmosis system.
Major grants included in the budget include those from the federal and state emergency management agencies (FEMA and NEMA) for the Scriber riverbank stabilization and Willow Creek Dam artesian pressure projects. Another grant, from the Environmental Protection Agency, will fund best management practices in the Bazile Groundwater Management Area and Willow Creek.
Other grants will come from the Department of Natural Resources and Nebraska Environmental trust.
The Logan East and Wau-Col rural water systems are self-supporting.