At least four farm operators or landowners in the Pierce and Madison County Phase 2 & 3 Management Areas will receive cease and desist orders from the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) for being noncompliant with its requirements.
The LENRD Board of Directors voted 12-1 Thursday night to send the notices warning of possible legal consequences to two landowners who haven’t submitted management area reports and to two who have not met the nitrogen certification requirement.
Brian Bruckner, LENRD assistant general manager, said the orders give the landowners a chance to become compliant before further action is taken.
Board member Scott Clausen cast the lone vote against sending cease and desist orders, saying they are “a pretty brutal punishment for a producer.”
“I don’t care what reports they aren’t doing, I don’t like it,” Clausen said. “It’s something we don’t need to be getting into.”
Mike Sousek, LENRD general manager, said in the past, every person the NRD has sent an order to has resolved the problem, and he expects that will be the case this time. He added that the cease-and-desist order is the only tool the state has given NRDs to deal with those who don’t comply.
“Once they come back into compliance, the cease and desist goes away,” Sousek said. “It can be two days. We’re trying to bring them back into compliance. Administratively we can lift the cease-and-desist order.”
Bruckner said there are consequences to those who ignore the order.
“If they choose to ignore it and continue to use the wells then we will be back here having another discussion about additional penalties,” he said. Those penalties could be monetary fines that will be decided by a judge, Sousek said.
Board chairman Mark Hall suggested another possible way to deal with those who aren’t in compliance might be to publish their name in the newspaper like others who violate the law. Clausen said he would be more in favor of that than sending the cease-and-desist orders.
Board member Joel Hansen said, “It’s time to take action and do what the legislature says we need to do if you are non-compliant. We’ve been talking about this for months and the fact that we are down to two each is a pretty good response.”
Vadose Zone sampling approved
Discussions about a Phase 2 groundwater management area becoming possible for portions of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties may return to the LENRD board’s agenda if results of vadose zone core sampling warrant it. The board began the process of considering a Phase 2 area for parts of those counties in late 2020 because of elevated levels of nitrates.
Thursday night the board accepted the terms of a research agreement with the University of Nebraska for vadose zone core samples to be taken at 32 or more locations in those counties at a total cost not to exceed $89,068.
The project could take up to three years to complete under terms of a grant the NRD received, however Bruckner said the goal is to complete the project much sooner.
“I don’t foresee it taking that long, and I certainly hope it doesn’t,” he said, adding that he has pushed for a June 1 start date and getting all cores collected in 2022 is preferable. Once data has been reviewed it will be up to the board to decide if a Phase 2 management area for parts of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties is needed.
The vadose zone is the area between the crop root zone and water table and the soil cores are done to get a better idea of what is causing nitrate movement from the root zone to the water table. Those results will be compared with isotope testing of groundwater that has already been done.
During the subcommittee portion of the meeting, the LENRD’s 2021-22 budget was amended. Sousek said the refinancing of water revenue bonds resulted in the payment of outstanding bonds and issuance of new bonds in the amount of $3,645,000. That action did not change the NRD’s property tax request, restricted funds or unused restricted funds.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk.
Board members present: Mark Hall, Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Anthony Wisnieski, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski, Dennis Schultz, Rod Zohner, Scott McHenry and Joel Hansen.
Board members absent: Gary Loftis (excused), Kurt Janke (excused).
Others in attendance: NRD staff and about five members of the public, one media representative.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 40 minutes, including a finance subcommittee meeting at 7 p.m.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the finance subcommittee recommendations, including Lower Elkhorn NRD income of $1,221,260 and expenses of $1,508,329; Logan East Rural Water System income of $73,106 and expenses of $75,414; and Wau-Col Water System income of $7,100 and expenses of $7,667.
— Voted 13-0 to approve fiscal year 2022 auditing agreement with Dana F. Cole & Co. It is estimated the cost will not exceed $17,175.
— Voted 13-0 to give permission for UNL student Joseph A. Sisco to conduct a study in the LENRD to find out why landowners don’t use programs provided by the NRD. The LENRD staff will provide a list of random potential participants. The study will come at no cost to the NRD.
— Heard the conservation cost share update from LENRD projects manager Curt Becker. During his report, board members asked if there was a way to get more producers to take advantage of the cost share available for chemigation. Board chairman Mark Hall noted that some NRDs are in the 90-plus percentile for chemigation permits for their wells and the LENRD is at about 50%. General manager Mike Sousek said next month the board will start talking about variances, and one idea might be for chemigation to become part of the variance process.