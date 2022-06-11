Changes in how the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District scores requests for uses of groundwater for irrigation likely will be considered when its board of directors meets for its next meeting on Thursday, June 23.
Meeting Thursday night as a committee of the whole in Norfolk, board members heard an update on a new groundwater model and graphic user interface that will eventually be implemented to help the district decide if variance applications for irrigated acres should be approved.
An approved application is a requirement for any expansion of irrigated acres in the LENRD, whether from an existing or new irrigation well. The variance applications are evaluated using the LENRD’s scoring and ranking process that was adopted in 2009.
Brian Bruckner, LENRD assistant general manager, admitted the new model isn’t as close to being ready as he hoped, saying Long Spring Consulting is completing the final draft, which the LENRD staff may see this week.
The LENRD staff will be able to suggest changes on Friday, June 24, with training and tutorials on how to use the new model and graphic user interface to follow.
Because the new model hasn’t been tested, Bruckner recommended the district stick with its current variance scoring system for 2022 but at the same time see how the results of that scoring system compare to the new model’s results.
“Ultimately, we need to test this (new model) and find out where our confidence level is with the whole thing,” Bruckner said. “It would be remiss for us not to use it, but we also have to have confidence in it.”
Bruckner recommended pulling variance requests that were both approved and denied in the past five years and run those scenarios with the new model to see how they compare.
“If we get similar results with what our process determined then, I think we will have confidence in it,” Bruckner said. “There are still some things we have to learn with it.”
Board member Joel Hansen said he favors using the new model to score the variance applications. He said simply comparing the new model’s results to see if they are similar with the current system assumes that what is now used is accurate.
“The new model might give us better answers than what we have had,” Hansen said, adding that historical and scientific data has been collected and put into the new model.
Bruckner said the board would decide which scoring system to use but that he feels a side-by-side comparison is needed first.
“I won’t stick my neck out and say that in two months, I will have confidence in it (new model),” he said.
Board members also discussed other changes to the scoring system now used. Gary Loftis was concerned that the current map may exclude areas that could be opened for irrigation. Mark Hall agreed, noting that the new model may show some areas are restricted but shouldn’t be.
LENRD general manager Mike Sousek said making chemigation a condition for any new well is another suggestion.
Jerry Allemann favored starting the application process sooner in the year instead of September or October.
Bruckner said that once the new model is ready to use, a specific sign-up period may not be necessary. He said if the district gets to the point where the new model does the evaluation, “we can essentially have open enrollment.” Those applications would be evaluated and approved if they meet the LENRD’s requirements.
Sousek said the goal is for the board to consider requiring chemigation and the use of soil moisture sensors for new irrigation permits again at its June 23 meeting.
In other matters at Thursday’s meeting, the committee learned that:
— The LENRD received roughly 2,150 permits for chemigation, and inspections on about 850 are underway.
— Sampling of water for E. coli and other organisms at the beaches at Willow Creek, Maskenthine Lake and Maple Creek recreation areas is underway.
— Vadose zone testing will begin later this month in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties, along with more isotope analysis of irrigation wells.
— More groundwater monitoring for nitrates will be done in Thurston, Burt and Dixon counties.