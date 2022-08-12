Whether the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District should fund another study to help determine the flood mitigation solution for Battle Creek is likely to be decided by the LENRD Board of Directors in two weeks.
After hearing no objections to another study — which could cost roughly $80,000 — LENRD general manager Mike Sousek said he would prepare a motion for the board to consider at its board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The study would be done by FYRA engineering, a water resources engineering firm based in Omaha. Mike Sotak, principal engineer and owner of FYRA, along with water resources engineer Connor Kelley, shared information about the proposed new study at Thursday night’s LENRD Committee of the Whole meeting.
Sousek said he decided to ask for the FYRA presentation after the July 28 LENRD meeting at which residents of the Battle Creek watershed suggested looking at options other than dams to help mitigate flooding in Battle Creek.
On Thursday, Sotak and Kelley presented a model they used to help solve flooding issues at North Bend, which, like Battle Creek, was damaged by floods in 2019. Kelley said the model combined results of an engineering study with information from residents about what they experienced during the floods. Stories that came from those living in the area were key in helping FYRA validate its proposed solutions.
Sotak said the same type of study needs to be done for the Battle Creek watershed to better assess all the alternatives, not just the dams. The dam options will still be part of the FYRA study, along with a no-dam alternative that will incorporate suggestions made at the July 28 meeting, such as removing the levee berm on the west side to help water flow into a detention cell northwest of Battle Creek, widening the bridges, widening the creek and a possible levee.
Director Scott Clausen said it also would be good to know how much water could be moved out of Battle Creek with more storm sewers. Clausen said he’s not confident the dams being proposed would do much good.
Sotak said the study would look at several of the options suggested.
“We’ve been asked to help find those happy mediums to maybe find a project that is acceptable to more people,” Sotak said. The study will help determine if flood control can happen with no dams or if one or more is needed, he added.
“We know what a large dam by itself can do, but we also know that it was going to cost $80 million,” Sotak said. “The question is, can we pare down the upstream work and pair it with something to find a middle ground.”
Sousek said the $80,000 cost of the new study is more than the funds received for the engineering work done by JEO Consulting Group. That study is 90% complete and, once ready, the plan will be submitted to learn if funds are approved for the dam project, which he said was the project he was asked by the board to pursue.
Director Matt Steffen disagreed that the board voted to just pursue dams. He thought the desire of the board was to consider various options.
Questions were asked about why the other alternatives weren’t part of the JEO study. Sousek said some were considered, but once it was determined they wouldn’t meet the cost-benefit ratio, they were no longer considered.
Sotak added that the people familiar with the Battle Creek area challenged the results of the JEO study, and the feedback was that the alternatives warranted more investigation.
The project’s being able to meet the cost-benefit ratio is important, Sousek said, because if it doesn’t, then the Natural Resources Conservation Service likely wouldn’t provide funding.
“That’s the heavy lifting that you (LENRD board) need to do to give me direction so we can spend $80,000 to see if we can meet the cost-benefit ratio with a different set-up,” Sousek said. “We can design something that’s going to work, but can we do it in a way where we’re going to meet the qualifications of the NRCS program?”
With no NRCS funding, any work done would have to be paid for from other sources, including local tax dollars.
John Dittrich, who farms land that would be taken out of production by one of the dams, said the three-dam option should be scrapped.
“I’ve heard for so long that this three-dam option is driven by the cost-benefit ratio to get funding,” he said. “The three-dam option should be thrown out. … It does not pass the smell test as far as a recreational component.”
Landowners James Geyer and Keith Dittrich also supported having FYRA do the study, Geyer still wants an answer about if the single dam option must show a recreational value to qualify for NRCS funding.
John Dittrich added that the dam option is also predicated on landowners being willing to sell the acres needed. If not, eminent domain would have to be pursued.
“Are you willing to do that?” Dittrich asked.
Some of those answers may come Thursday, Aug. 18, at an open house in Battle Creek to provide an update on the planning process and review the proposed flood mitigation alternative within the Battle Creek Watershed.
The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Battle Creek Community Clubhouse. A short presentation will be given at 5 p.m., and the public can stop in anytime from 5 to 7 p.m. and provide comments or questions to the project team at various stations.