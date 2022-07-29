No action was taken at Thursday’s Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District meeting, but a push for another option on how to mitigate flooding in Battle Creek may have taken hold.
At least two LENRD board members and five members of the public who spoke were in favor of reviving a study similar to one that the board nixed in March. That study for a diversion channel around Battle Creek came with an estimated price tag of $80,000, which at the time was the cheapest of five possible solutions presented by JEO Consulting Group.
Troy Uhlir, chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, presented the option, which is to remove the levee berm on the west side to help water flow into a detention cell northwest of Battle Creek. He said the berm on the west side of the creek is one barrier preventing water from flowing to that area.
Also restricting the water flow, he said, were two bridges and the Cowboy Trail. He suggested a hydrology study to see what needs to be done to get the water to the area northwest of town, adding that he thinks Madison County would contribute to the study’s cost.
Uhlir and others who spoke said that option would be less expensive than the three dams being proposed. Those three dams would take several acres of good farm ground out of production, removing about $500,000 off the tax rolls.
“The last thing I want to do is hold this project up,” Uhlir said. “But I think there is room out there to hold the water, and I think we have some people that would cooperate,” adding that he thinks the landowners in the proposed detention cell area would work with the LENRD.
Director Chad Korth said Uhlir’s suggestion sounds like a “brilliant idea,” but that some type of levee also would be needed to protect the city of Battle Creek. The problem, he added, is that the engineer’s estimated cost for the levee is $30 million to $40 million, which would have to come from local tax dollars, not federal.
Korth said, “we all need to work together” to see if there are other avenues for federal dollars for a project other than dams. His proposal was to finish the study for a possible diversion channel along with the plan Uhlir proposed.
LENRD general manager Mike Sousek agreed that Uhlir’s suggestion makes sense, but that JEO had indicated there weren’t enough acres northwest of town to hold the water.
“I need the technical data to prove that this is going to work,” Sousek said, adding that “we can have that conversation.”
Lalit Jha, vice president of water resources with JEO, reminded those in attendance that any project that may get done needs to meet the requirements to prevent the town from being designated as a floodplain. If that happens, it would require many in the town to purchase flood insurance.
He said the high cost of the levee that was mentioned is because it would have to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requirements.
“Welcome to the frustration of floodplain administration,” said LENRD director Joel Hansen. “The maps always show water where those of us who live there know water has never been there and never will go but, unfortunately, the federal government says it can and it will. And you have to (build the levee) like what JEO says or everybody in the blue (on the map) is in a floodplain zone.”
Uhlir said, maybe by doing some work to show FEMA a detention cell would work would keep FEMA from drawing a map with Battle Creek in a floodplain, plus save taxpayers money.
John Dittrich, who farms land that would be affected by the proposed dams, said, “Farmers have deep concerns about the liability of a recreational dam, and we feel Uhlir’s idea is far more logical than the three-dam proposal and will protect Battle Creek better.”
Dittrich and James Geyer presented a video taken by a drone to help explain how the three dams would affect several landowners.
The video included a view of a dam that Dittrich’s father built in the 1970s. The dam held water year-round for more than 20 years but is dry now because of the farming practices now in use that reduced flows into the dam.
“Farmers have done our part to reduce stream flows that enter Battle Creek in high flood events,” he said, noting that no-till farming, cover crops and other methods are being used.
He said the permanent pool of one of the dams would disrupt farming patterns in 640 acres because of its placement in the center of the section, which would dramatically reduce productivity because of lost irrigated ground.
Dittrich and Geyer noted that most of the land the proposed dams would take out of production is extremely flat, with Dittrich noting that unless the plan is to excavate, there likely would be times when one could wade across the reservoir and there would be exposed mud flats.
“The recreational dam proposed has no live water running into it and has to be filled with flood runoff only,” Dittrich said. “Farmers are asking how in the world is this pool going to be filled in the first place and, once it fills, will it be stable only in the wet years? Or, if we have years as we have in the last few years and there is no runoff, will there be any water in it?”
Geyer said he is anxiously waiting for JEO to present its next study of the flood mitigation project. That study is to be 90% complete.
Geyer said, “I’ve spoken to many people in the area, residents and nonfarmers … and everyone has the same question: ‘How will this site retain the quantity and quality of water to maintain recreational purposes?’ ”
As the discussion was wrapping up, Bob Baker, who lives south of Meadow Grove where one end of the dam would be, said he contacted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about possible help to pay for a levee. He was told a levee may qualify for Corps funding and that the Corps is willing to look at the project.
Director Mark Hall said more discussion on possible options could happen at future meetings.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met Thursday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk.
Board members present: Mark Hall, Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Kurt Janke, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Anthony Wisnieski, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski, Dennis Schultz, Rod Zohner and Joel Hansen.
Board members absent: Bob Noonan and Scott McHenry (excused).
Others in attendance: NRD staff, about 40 members of the public, two media representatives.
Meeting lasted 2 hours, 20 minutes, not including a 20-minute finance subcommittee meeting that preceded the board meeting.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the finance subcommittee recommendations, including Lower Elkhorn NRD income of $160,608 and expenses of $554,568; Logan East Rural Water System income of $115,445 and expenses of $58,457; and Wau-Col Water System income of $8,955 and expenses of $7,208.
— Voted 13-0 to award the Elkhorn River streambank repair project at Scribner to Pruss Excavation Co. of Dodge based on its low bid of $131,334. It is a cost-share project with Dodge County and the City of Scribner’s and LENRD’s share will be slightly more than $4,400.
— Postponed taking any action on proposed new requirements for standard variances for the expansion of groundwater irrigated acres within the LENRD. Brian Bruckner, LENRD assistant general manager, said he had received reports from well owners that the drought is starting to show negative effects, with some wells losing pressure rapidly. Bruckner’s recommendation was not to bring any motion forward and instead monitor the drought condition.
The LENRD has already encouraged voluntary groundwater conservation this summer. Board chairman Mark Hall said the challenge for the board would come this fall if the extreme drought areas continue to spread.
It’s too late for any water restrictions to be put in place this growing season, and the board would have to establish any limits for 2023 on or before Nov. 1 of this year.
— WILLIS MAHANNAH