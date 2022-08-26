As expected — and favored by landowners in the 58,000-acre Battle Creek watershed — another hydrology study to help find solutions to mitigate flooding at Battle Creek was approved Thursday by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors.
The study will look in greater detail at alternatives to the dams that have been proposed to reduce flooding. The study’s $79,436 cost will be split by the LENRD and Madison County, each entity paying $39,718. The county board gave its approval to the study at its Aug. 16 meeting.
Mike Sotak, principal engineer of FYRA Engineering, which is doing the study, said it would look primarily at three alternatives that have been suggested: A diversion channel, widening the Battle Creek channel and a levee.
Sotak said it’s important to make sure everybody’s ideas are on the table and to get their suggestions as quickly as possible. Those who live near the Battle Creek who can share what happens when it floods there are good candidates to provide input.
“We want people who understand what the dynamics of flooding are in town and who have ideas on specifics they think will help with flood reduction,” he said.
Sotak said FYRA’s hydrology study wouldn’t deal much with dams but wouldn’t rule out that some type of dam may be needed. He said the study would show what the alternative improvements would do and if they could reduce the need for some level of upstream flood reduction.
“I’m not committing to anything before the study is done,” Sotak said. “Then we will look at what additional flood risk protection may be needed upstream.”
LENRD director Scott McHenry said he favors the study because it brings everybody together and doesn’t ignore the landowners’ position and gives them a voice.
“Let’s try to do it the best way we can and make the fewest amount of people angry. I do like this approach,” he said.
Others in attendance also approved of the FYRA study.
Jim Kaufman of Newman Grove, speaking for himself and on behalf of some others who attended the recent open house in Battle Creek, said his concern was that the dam proposals had focused more on recreational benefits to the area instead of addressing flooding.
“I’d like board members who haven’t been out there (proposed dam site) to walk the area. It’s in the middle of farming operations,” he said, adding that he didn’t think anyone would invest in infrastructure in the dam area, as he said was suggested at the open house.
John Dittrich, who has been a vocal opponent of the dam proposal, said he hopes the FYRA study will focus not on the recreational dam but on “the logical least farmland destructive option and least Madison County income destructive option.”
He also asked FYRA to “leave no stone unturned when searching for funding options rather than focusing on NRCS funding.”
One who had a different opinion was Gerald Kratochvil of Clarkson. He said the Battle Creek flooding issue has been studied for several years, but nothing gets done. Engineers have studied the problem and suggested solutions and ways to get funding, he added, but now people are saying those ideas won’t do any good.
Kratochvil said he knows what the engineers have proposed (dams) makes people unhappy, adding, “but I still think you have to listen to them. If you hold the water back, it doesn’t just help Battle Creek. It helps all the way down.”
Sotak said the goal is for FYRA to report back to the LENRD board in October.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met Thursday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk.
Board members present: Mark Hall, Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Kurt Janke, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski, Dennis Schultz, Rod Zohner, Gary Loftis, Anthony Wisnieski, Joel Hansen, Bob Noonan and Scott McHenry.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, about 22 members of the public, two media representatives.
Meeting lasted 1 hour, 45 minutes, not including a 20-minute finance subcommittee meeting that preceded the board meeting.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the finance subcommittee recommendations, including Lower Elkhorn NRD income of $77,529 and expenses of $395,573; Logan East Rural Water System income of $103,368 and expenses of $43,628; and Wau-Col Water System income of $8,411 and expenses of $6,138.
— Approved an additional 2-acre inches of groundwater for those irrigation wells subject to an annual groundwater allocation in the LENRD’s quantity management subarea, to be utilized for cover crops after Sept. 15.
— Approved the Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee minutes. During that report, Logan East system manager Shawn Blahak noted that a test well for a needed new well could be drilled in late September but that the site for a new water tower is still needed. LENRD general manager Mike Sousek added that the proposed new well might be paid for by the United States Department of Agriculture because the goal is for that well to also serve the Village of Craig.
— Approved the Wau-Col Water System advisory committee minutes.
— Approved the conservation cost-share programs cost docket changes.
— Approved the purchase of a skid steer (compact track loader) from AKRS Equipment Solutions of Norfolk for $56,900.
— The board heard from Jeremy Milander that he is applying for two grants from the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) for the Bazile Groundwater Management Area (BGMA). He is the BMGA Assistant Extension Educator.
One grant will be to continue the research and demonstration sites in the BGMA for groundwater nitrate reduction projects. A grant awarded in 2020 for that work expires in 2023. The other grant will be for on-farm research projects that focus on nitrate use and efficient nitrogen management.