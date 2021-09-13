Lending a helping hand

Volunteers worked at various places throughout the community on Saturday morning as part of "To Norfolk With Love," a local mission project spearheaded by First Baptist Church that draws followers of various denominations together to help complete projects for individuals and organizations in need.

