Around 80 children took advantage of the hot weather on Wednesday afternoon by selling cold glasses of lemonade.
The annual Lemonade Camp returned this year with the goal of raising $900 for a local nonprofit, the Norfolk Library Foundation. The children ended up raising $55 more than their goal.
McMill CPAs and Advisors, Wealth Management and Retirement Plan Consultants sponsored the day camp, with the goal of teaching children about financial literacy and giving back.
“It's a big part of our company to give back to the community. So it's (also) an example for them,” said Julie Sugita, human resources generalist for the companies.
Children attended the lemonade camp at 9 a.m. in the McMill CPAs and Advisors building, where they eventually made their way to downtown Norfolk. Day campers in blue shirts stood on the corner of Norfolk Avenue and Fourth Street with homemade signs throughout the day. Other children in green shirts served lemonade for $2 to a group of customers as the temperatures rose to the high 90s. After the lemonade sale ended at 1:30 p.m., the day campers helped count the money that they earned.
According to Sugita, the children also had a financial lesson before the lemonade selling began.
“We have one focus each year, and this year it was budgeting,” Sugita said. “So we've talked about making a budget and having a plan and then we set the goal for how much we wanted to earn.”
However, some children were no strangers to budgeting and saving money. When asked why budgeting is important, many of the children agreed that saving money is important for their future.
“Because then we can work on how much money we want to spend,” a day camper said.
Another day camper said she already has $100 saved up for college, which she plans to attend to become a pharmacist.
The children who attended the day camp were first through sixth graders from the community.
“I love to be around the kids and involve the kids. It’s a real opportunity. And my firm really wants them to be involved in knowing about financial education, that’s how it started. We used to just go to schools,” Sugita said.
According to a fact sheet provided by Retirement Plan Consultants, the roots of the day camp date back almost 15 years ago when partners at Christensen Brozek Faltys PC (CBF) began an educational program in area schools to help teach financial literacy. Material from the program was used to create the first Lemonade Camp in 2011. Since then, the day camp has raised $5,100 for local charities and nonprofits.