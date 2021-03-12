Two Leigh men who were convicted of previous crimes were arrested during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

At about 1 a.m., a Norfolk police officer performed a traffic stop on vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200 block of East Northwestern Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer. The driver was identified as Marvin Marty, 43, of Leigh. The passenger said he not have identification and verbally identified himself to the officer, Bauer said.

Bauer said the officer saw a fixed handled knife in a sheath, stuck between the steering wheel column and the dash. It was placed in such a way that it could be quickly brandished by the driver.

The officer also saw a compound bow in the front seat next to the passenger and a 12-inch bladed knife on the passenger floorboard. A check of Marty’s history showed past convictions prohibiting him from possessing such items. He then was arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon (knife) by a prohibited person.

It was then determined that the passenger had lied about his name to the officer. He was identified as Jessi Davis, 37, of Leigh. Davis had outstanding arrest warrants in both Colfax County and Platte County, according to police. He was arrested on the warrants and on suspicion of criminal impersonation. Both men were held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’

Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’

WASHINGTON (AP) — One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden pledged in his first prime-time address to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 and raised the possibility of beginning to “mark our independence from this virus” by…

Global rise in childhood mental health issues amid pandemic

Global rise in childhood mental health issues amid pandemic

PARIS (AP) — By the time his parents rushed him to the hospital, 11-year-old Pablo was barely eating and had stopped drinking entirely. Weakened by months of self-privation, his heart had slowed to a crawl and his kidneys were faltering. Medics injected him with fluids and fed him through a …

Limited number of appointments available

Limited number of appointments available

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department announced Thursday that it has been made aware of 11 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting period on Monday.