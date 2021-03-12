Two Leigh men who were convicted of previous crimes were arrested during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.
At about 1 a.m., a Norfolk police officer performed a traffic stop on vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200 block of East Northwestern Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer. The driver was identified as Marvin Marty, 43, of Leigh. The passenger said he not have identification and verbally identified himself to the officer, Bauer said.
Bauer said the officer saw a fixed handled knife in a sheath, stuck between the steering wheel column and the dash. It was placed in such a way that it could be quickly brandished by the driver.
The officer also saw a compound bow in the front seat next to the passenger and a 12-inch bladed knife on the passenger floorboard. A check of Marty’s history showed past convictions prohibiting him from possessing such items. He then was arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon (knife) by a prohibited person.
It was then determined that the passenger had lied about his name to the officer. He was identified as Jessi Davis, 37, of Leigh. Davis had outstanding arrest warrants in both Colfax County and Platte County, according to police. He was arrested on the warrants and on suspicion of criminal impersonation. Both men were held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.