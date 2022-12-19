CLARKSON — A 79-year-old Leigh resident died as the result of an accident east of Clarkson on Friday.
Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said in a press release that dispatch received an emergency call of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Road X and Road 9, located a mile east of Clarkson, at about 10 a.m. Friday.
Calvin Dietrich, 79, of Leigh was a passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 and died as a result of the accident. The Silverado was traveling westbound on Road X, and a 2005 Sterling LT 9500 straight truck, which was driven by 58-year-old Wes Balzer of Howells, was heading northbound on Road 9.
Clarkson Fire and Rescue, the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the scene.
Balzer was cited on suspicion of violation of a stop sign and motor vehicular homicide and was released. The investigation will be forwarded to Colfax County Attorney Bruce Prenda.