LINCOLN — Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk announced Monday that the 2020 legislative session will resume Monday, July 20.

Scheer suspended the session indefinitely in March due to public health concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In his announcement, Scheer said the decision to resume the session was based on the belief that Nebraska will have reached the peak of COVID-19 cases by that time — and will not have experienced a resurgence in cases following the loosening of restrictions on businesses and social gatherings.

“Please keep in mind that I reserve the right to alter this 2020 Reconvening Session Calendar should it appear best to do so,” he said.

Lawmakers are scheduled to complete their work for the session on Thursday, Aug. 13.

