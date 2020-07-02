The Nebraska Legislature will be back to settle unfinished business after the COVID-19 put their legislative session on pause for nearly four months.
The Legislature will return for 17 work days beginning July 20. Among the biggest issues still facing the 49-member body is property tax reform, as well as new concerns about the next steps to recover from the pandemic.
Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk and Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln answered questions about the remainder of the session in a webinar hosted by the Platte Institute on Wednesday morning.
As speaker of the Legislature, Scheer has been at the forefront of its response to the virus. Among the speaker’s responsibilities include making the schedule for the session and deciding which bills receive priority. He is also now responsible for helping establish guidelines for senators and the public when the legislative chambers reopen, and he made the decision to close down and set the date for reopening.
Scheer said the biggest change to take place in the 17-day session will be the physical changes to enforce social distancing. He also said he hopes to give as many priority bills as possible a chance for floor discussion, including some still in committee.
“But it’s not my job to make sure any of them pass,” Scheer said.
Hilgers said he has a good idea of what bills will be talked about but said it will be interesting to see how four months away have changed how the senators work together.
Several proposals for property tax relief came before the Legislature this year, and senators have continued to work on bills since the session was paused. But Scheer was pessimistic about anything coming out of the unusual legislative session.
“I don’t think there are any bills that would have 33 votes,” Scheer said.
Thirty-three votes are needed to prevent a filibuster and overcome a potential governor’s veto (although only 30 votes are needed to override a veto). One attendee asked whether the 33-vote limit could be reduced in the future to make it easier to pass a controversial bill, such as property tax reform.
Since he will be leaving the Legislature after this session, Scheer said he has no say as to whether it ever will, but a high percentage of votes needed helps prevent any potentially dangerous legislation from passing.
“Whether you believe the filibuster is good or bad really depends on what side of a particular issue you are on,” Scheer said. “I believe it’s a good thing. … It’s not as difficult to get 25 votes. … There are some things that could get 25 votes that probably shouldn’t be passed.”
Hilgers said he agreed, viewing filibusters as an “important speed bump.”
If no property tax bill, or any other pending bill, is passed by the end of the session, it will need to be introduced again in 2021.
Scheer and Hilgers also were asked about whether the Legislature has any plans to create any sort of oversight of how the governor uses federal coronavirus relief funds.
Scheer said the Legislature has already enabled the governor to distribute the funds at his discretion, as a previously passed state law allows him to. He said if any amendment is introduced to change that law, it will have to move through the process very quickly, which is unlikely.
The final question to Scheer and Hilgers was about what the Legislature can do to make the Nebraska football season happen as scheduled. Scheer said he and his colleagues have no power to control the University of Nebraska’s decision on the matter, and that he hopes enough people follow guidelines so that the season isn’t canceled or cut short.
“You have 80-90,000 people in a small space,” Scheer said. “That’s a large chunk of our state’s population. We have to follow the rules and make sure it doesn’t spread to that many people in just one day.”