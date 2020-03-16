2019 Nebraska Legislature NDN

THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE opened the first day of the 2019 session inside the George W. Norris Legislative Chamber at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

 Omaha World-Herald photo

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk released the following statement on Monday.

“As promised, I am giving you an update on the legislative session in light of COVID-19. In consultation with Sen. Hilgers, speaking with public health authorities, the governor, as well as input from many of you, we have made the decision that the current legislative session will not reconvene tomorrow and will be postponed until further notice.

“We have made this decision primarily for the health and safety of the state and to protect the health of the members in the body. The governor encouraged this weekend that public gatherings of more than 50 individuals should be postponed, a recommendation also made by the CDC. Even with non-essential staff not in the chamber, and with senators from around the state at the Capitol, we have concluded that suspending the session is in the best interest of the state.

“In addition, of paramount importance is ensuring that we have the tools to fight the coronavirus. We have spoken with the governor's office about the potential need for an emergency appropriation to assist in that effort. Be prepared to be called back to session for the limited purpose of passing any emergency appropriation. This could be as early as next Monday (March 23).

“This means that the Legislature will not be in session tomorrow (Tuesday). If the need arises to reconvene the body for an emergency appropriation, we will inform you promptly.

“We will provide more details when we have them and continue to provide you a daily update. In the meantime, we are pursuing how best to clean the chamber as requested by a number of members. This is a fluid situation and one that changes daily. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility.”

Tags

In other news

Postponements and cancellations around the area

Postponements and cancellations around the area

The following is a list of postponements and cancellations around the area because of COVID-19 outbreaks/precautions. The list will be updated as information has been made available — check back often. 

Norfolk Public Library sets restrictions

Norfolk Public Library sets restrictions

Until further notice, public access to the Norfolk Public Library building is restricted. Services are still available by phone, internet and through the pick up window. To learn more, see the information below.

Mayor releases plan to mitigate spread of virus

Mayor releases plan to mitigate spread of virus

At a press conference Monday morning, Mayor Josh Moenning released details of the city’s plans to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which includes postponing large, city sponsored events.

Spanish King renounces inheritance from father amid scandal

Spanish King renounces inheritance from father amid scandal

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s King Felipe VI has renounced any future personal inheritance he could receive from his father, King Emerit Juan Carlos I, over the alleged financial irregularities involving the former monarch, the country’s royal house announced Sunday.

Lockdowns erupt as world infections surpass those in China

Lockdowns erupt as world infections surpass those in China

MADRID (AP) — Monday marked another milestone in the global battle to outwit the new coronavirus, as reported infections in the rest of the world overtook those in China. Millions of people in Europe and the United States began holing up at home amid rapid-fire border closures announced by o…