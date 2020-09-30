Nebraska already has an inadequate early childhood system, but COVID-19 has further hindered remaining providers, said Sen. John Stinner in a legislative hearing Tuesday.
The state Legislature’s Appropriations Committee assessed COVID-19’s impact during a study resolution Stinner hosted in Lincoln, where eight education and business leaders presented survey data and plans of action.
Legislative Resolution 390 was introduced by Stinner, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, in July to authorize the study. The hearing comes as part of an ongoing effort from the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission, which is an initiative from the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska.
The Buffett Early Childhood Institute has created two surveys since March to evaluate the needs of child care providers, said Kathleen Gallagher, director of research and evaluation. In the second survey, issued in June, more than 1,000 providers responded — roughly a third of the state’s child care businesses.
“When children's caregivers and providers are not well, children do not learn and develop well,” Gallagher said. “We asked providers to estimate how they will survive, and over half said without financial assistance, they would probably or definitely be closed — in context of a continuing or worsening pandemic.”
Gallagher said providers also are experiencing overwhelming stress because the economic impact of COVID-19 has been devastating.
Almost all of the respondents reported a reduction in income from the pandemic, and a quarter of them reported a reduction of income by 50%.
“Already many providers are telling us they served school-aged children in remote learning and didn't know how to do that,” Gallagher said. “They (were) worried about what they were going to do in fall — how to teach a second grader and care for infants and toddlers. There’s enormous uncertainty.”
In Nebraska, 75% of children under the age of 6 live in homes where all adults in their family work outside the home, according to the Buffett Early Childhood Institute. The majority of parents rely heavily on child care centers or homes, along with public and private schools.
Before the pandemic, 91% of Nebraska counties lacked sufficient child care slots to meet the needs of families in the county. Eleven counties had no licensed child care facilities.
Nebraska has experienced a significant number of provider closures because of COVID-19, leaving a lot of parents to decide between working or staying home to care for their children.
Stephanie Beasley, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ director of children and family services, said 675 providers have reported closing for at least a day since March, while 63 have permanently closed and 224 remain temporarily closed.
While some of Norfolk’s providers have temporarily closed since the pandemic began, permanent closures don’t seem to be a large issue for the area, said Chad Bryant, director of Helping Hands Child Care. He said providers he keeps in contact with are open, though still dealing with COVID-19 challenges.
Helping Hands had to close for two weeks in April due to low enrollment, but since then numbers have steadily increased, he said. The child care center has been operating at full capacity for the past 6-8 weeks.
“We haven’t had to turn any families away since school started,” Bryant said. “Though there have been challenges in hiring to match enrollment, it’s been nice to see families back...and I’ve been blown away by the support (from the community). It’s been a pretty positive situation altogether.”
Bryant said while Helping Hands is doing well, it still is operating month-to-month as a surge in cases could severely impact the center.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Stinner said the commission’s short-term goal is measuring COVID-19’s impact and getting people back to work.
“It's an important subject when we take a look at COVID because when we highly rely on child care, it has to be stable,” he said. “We've got a problem. Certainly, there's a challenge (here).”
The long-term goal is about closing the workforce funding gap by fully funding high-quality care and education by 2030.
Cathey Huddleston-Casas, Buffett’s associate director of workforce planning and development, was part of Tuesday’s hearing to explain how the commission plans to reach this goal.
Nebraska would need $912 million to fund the early childhood care and education system, she said. While this figure may seem high, it’s less than 1% of the state’s gross domestic product, based on 2017 data.
This amount would fully fund the system, which would include increased facilities, preparation, wages and much more.
Huddleston-Casas said Nebraska’s current investment is at $460 million. To get the rest of the funding needed, the workforce commission proposes a phased approach in which funding of early care and education, as a proportion of GDP, increases incrementally over time.
“The key to success in ensuring revenue stability (is that) we must stop expecting our system to function on whatever funds we can cobble together,” Huddleston-Casas said. “We must reflect the economy. If we aspire to a larger, more robust economy in Nebraska, then we (should) aspire to a robust early education system as well.”
Lincoln child care provider Mariah Stowe was one of the last people to testify before the committee Tuesday.
Stowe said she had to reduce the number of children she served from 12 to 6 since the pandemic began. Half of the remaining children have parents who are essential workers, and the other half are unable to fully care for their children because they need to work from home.
“We nurture children and help working parents stay working,” Stowe said of child care providers. “I don't know what will happen if the pandemic continues or gets worse. While I adapted, it hasn't been easy, and many programs have not been able to continue going.”
As part of the legislative study, Stinner is also inviting Nebraska parents and business owners to share their child care experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic in a statewide survey.
Responses will be included in the LR390 interim study final report, which is due in December. The survey may be found at nechildcaresurvey.com/covid.