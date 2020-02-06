Legislative expansion stalled

2019 Nebraska Legislature NDN

THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE opened the first day of the 2019 session inside the George W. Norris Legislative Chamber at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk vowed to spend the weekend seeking support for a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the Legislature to add members after the proposal stalled.

Under a practice Scheer instituted, legislative measures are pulled from the agenda after three hours of debate. Sponsors must prove they have 33 votes for a filibuster-ending cloture motion to bring a measure back for continued debate and a vote.

Debate on Legislative Resolution 279CA hit the three-hour mark midmorning in the face of opposition from State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha and other urban lawmakers.

If passed by voters, the constitutional amendment would allow for as many as 55 state senators, up from the current limit of 50. Lawmakers would have to act later to actually add members.

But Chambers questioned whether the measure could pass, noting the disdain that many people have for politicians.

“Do you all think the people of Nebraska are going to vote to increase the size of the Legislature? Put more people here?” he asked.

Scheer argued that the proposal could help keep western Nebraska legislative districts from growing geographically. It also could prevent the rural areas from losing senators. He tried to separate the question of putting the constitutional amendment on the ballot from the issue of redrawing legislative maps.

Opponents said it would not change the population trends that have led to fewer rural senators. The majority of potential new senators would go to Nebraska’s urban areas, they said.

