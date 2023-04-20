Terry Hejny knows agriculture, having grown up on a farm around Milford.
Before becoming the director of the LEAD Program in 2007, he also worked as a county agent and ag teacher.
It would be difficult to find someone who knows more about the program or would be more enthusiastic than Hejny, who can recite facts about it off the top of his head and answer questions about graduates.
Leadership Education/Action Development (LEAD) is offered in 37 states, with California the first. Next came Washington, Oregon, Nebraska and then Pennsylvania.
“When you think that we now have had almost 1,200 graduates from Nebraska across the program, we touch just about everywhere in the state,” Hejny said. “That’s what is so cool about it. It is not a Lincoln or Omaha program. It is not an eastern Nebraska program. It is not a western Nebraska program. It is a Nebraska program.”
There aren’t always a lot of leadership programs available for agriculture, which is one of the reasons LEAD has been so successful.
The highly energetic Hejny could motivate just about anyone to apply.
“You are going to become a better speaker. You are going to become a better listener,” Hejny said. “Those are key things as leaders. We are finding that out right now in our country.”
Hejny participated in the LEAD program from 2000 to 2002. Before his class was going to learn where it was going to travel internationally, he and the rest of his class were in Chadron when the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened in 2001.
“That put an interesting twist on it, finding out we were being attacked and then finding out we were going to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, which is halfway around the world,” Hejny said.
Probably the biggest thing most people find will be a challenge is the time commitment. All the seminars total about 62 to 65 days over two years.
“What I try to tell people is whether you are an independent businessperson or working for somebody, you have to take the steps at home to prepare someone for leadership. And how do you do that? In this program, you are going to allow the people around you develop their leadership skills. You never know what life is going to be like. You might not be here tomorrow, but the business goes on.”
One of the things that LEAD graduates find out is that people under them also develop as leaders at home.
“One of the most beneficial things to me is to see people blossom in that year and a half to two years. It is amazing to see sometimes someone who isn’t comfortable speaking to now meet with a U.S. senator or talk to a trade representative or someone at the USDA and see them become an advocate for agriculture,” Hejny said. “To see the confidence that they have to me means that we are doing the right thing.”
Hejny said people who have completed high school develop as someone who has earned a degree. People who have bachelor’s degrees develop as someone who has obtained a master’s degree.
“Everyone benefits,” he said. “There is something to be gained for everyone.”