On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Nebraskans will be asked to decide several key statewide elections, as well as three critical constitutional amendments.
One of the amendment measures that you may not have heard much about is Amendment 1, which would authorize Nebraska cities, counties and political subdivisions that operate an airport to utilize revenue to develop commercial air travel at their local airport.
In other words, this would allow localities and counties to spend their own money to expand passenger air service to their town or region.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce along with lawmakers who are sponsoring the amendment hosted a press conference at the Norfolk Regional Airport designed to answer community questions about Amendment 1 and generate support for its passage.
“On behalf of the chamber, we’d like to welcome everybody here and thank you for taking time out of your day to come and listen to a few senators who are as passionate about airports and Amendment 1 as myself,” said Don Wisnieski, local businessman and chamber board member, in his opening remarks. “I am a local pilot here and have a plane on the ground here.”
The campaign to pass Amendment 1 is being led by Grow Nebraska (GN), a bipartisan group aimed at growing Nebraska’s air service, and economy. The group is co-chaired by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Flood and state Sens. Eliot Bostar and Lou Ann Linehan.
The Nebraska Legislature unanimously passed the measure during its 2022 session after Bostar introduced it through resolution LR283CA.
After Wisnieski’s intoduction, Bostar offered his perspective on the amendment and why it’s important for growth and development in Nebraska. Bostar said Nebraska airports are at a competitive disadvantage against other states when it comes to competing for commercial service.
“That’s stemming from a provision of our state constitution that due to an attorney general’s opinion as issued in 2020 ... limits our abilities to enter into the kind of public-private partnerships between airports and airlines that have become the standard in the industry for securing airline service,” Bostar said.
Bostar added that while lawmakers have unanimously agreed on Amendment 1 as being a good move for Nebraska, it’s up to voters to make sure that the measure becomes law.
Congressman Flood followed the senator’s comments by saying that the ability for rural Nebraskans to be connected to the rest of the country through air travel is critical.
“Obviously, connectivity is key,” Flood said. “As the new congressman serving District One, and former state senator for Madison County, I know firsthand how important connectivity to an airport is.”
Flood said that almost 20 years ago, the federal government walked away from Essential Air Service (EAS) in Norfolk, and that has hurt the community in terms of attracting new developers or businesses.
“One of the top questions we get when developers are looking to relocate a business somewhere is, ‘Do you have air service?’ ”
The EAS program was put into place to guarantee that small communities that were served by certificated air carriers before airline deregulation maintain a minimal level of scheduled air service.
The re-establishment of Essential Air Service and growing commercial traffic, as well as completing the four-lane highway that will connect Norfolk to Omaha, are critical initiatives for future growth and development in the region. Flood added that this new airport measure would in no way increase taxes.
Linehan said passage of this amendment would help to keep younger Nebraskans at home and attract other new workers and businesses to the state.
“If we’re going to keep 18- to 35-year-olds in the state, and we’re going to recruit people in that age group, we’re going to have to have air service,” Linehan said.
Currently, the commercial airline industry in the state employs more than 66,000 Nebraskans and adds $6.1 billion to the state economy. While the speakers agreed that passage of the measure and increasing air service could add jobs and boost the local economy, they said that it was up to city officials to determine exactly how those benefits would be realized.
“One of the nice things about what this constitutional change will do is that it will empower the local elected officials ... to enter into negotiations that they weren’t previously able to,” Bostar said.
Flood echoed that while it’s important for state and local officials to implement the changes that will result in the passage of the amendment, it’s his job to keep an eye on the issue on behalf of his constituents.
“As your congressman, I’m going to ask the questions about where we are with Essential Air Service. I think its important that we answer the questions about where these programs are going,” Flood said.
The press conference was part of a two-day, statewide tour by the lawmakers designed to build support among constituents. The tour was scheduled to stop in Omaha on Tuesday night and then conclude in Lincoln on Wednesday morning.