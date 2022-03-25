The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a former North Bend teacher charged with felony child abuse.
The sheriff’s office issued a press release on Thursday stating that it was seeking 50-year-old Craig Schmeckpeper on a Dodge County warrant for child abuse not resulting in serious injury. The warrant was issued on Tuesday following an investigation into a Feb. 17 incident at North Bend Elementary involving Schmeckpeper.
Anyone with information on Schmeckpeper’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office by calling 402-727-2700 or their local law enforcement agency.