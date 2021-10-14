An endangered missing advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Monica Ann Ohara of Petersburg.
Ohara, 51, is a white female who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 270 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The Nebraska State Patrol said Ohara was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday driving southbound on Highway 14 near Albion in a white 2012 Chevy Colorado pickup with Nebraska farm plates 23-577T.
Anyone who sees Ohara or the pickup she was seen driving is encouraged to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 402-395-2144.