The suspended manager of the North Fork Area Transit is a wanted man.
Jeff Stewart, 31, has not been arrested yet, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for him.
“We’ll get him,” said Sheriff Todd Volk on Monday morning.
When asked if he thought Stewart was out of Madison County, Volk said he would not speculate on where he might be. Stewart is being sought on suspicion of felony theft, and it is alleged that he stole nearly $750,000 from the nonprofit.
In an arrest affidavit filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office, an investigator with the sheriff’s office wrote that the investigation began after Sheriff Volk had received information that Stewart was making purchases on transit credit cards that were issued for business purchases only.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith told the Norfolk City Council on Friday that the investigation began on Wednesday.
Traci Jeffrey, board president of North Fork Area Transit, had made Smith aware of the alleged expenditures. Smith then notified Volk.
Stewart is being sought on one count of theft by unlawful taking, a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The charge is a result of an investigation conducted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office into allegations that Stewart was stealing large amounts of money from the organization.
Investigators said they reviewed statements for a Visa credit card that had been issued to Stewart on April 1. Repeated purchases at casinos were made from April to Dec. 11, according to the affidavit, along with many other unauthorized purchases.
Stewart has been an advocate for the transit system in Norfolk and previously worked in Texas.
He told community leaders and government officials that he envisioned making Norfolk’s transit system into a “regional corridor,” capable of connecting communities as far apart as Omaha, Lincoln and Columbus, which he had said would serve dual purposes for the city and could be possible within the next two to three years.
The Norfolk City Council and Madison County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to meet Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Among other things, Smith has indicated that he hopes the sheriff’s department will have completed its investigation into the reported theft by then.