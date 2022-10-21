The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where shots were purported to be fired near Shell Creek on Thursday.
About 6:41 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Monastery Road and the Shell Creek bridge for a report of gunshots, said Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff. The location is about 5 miles north of Columbus and 10 miles southeast of Platte Center.
A person reported that the rounds landed in the area where they were fishing. Deputies arrived on scene and canvassed the area for anyone discharging a firearm. A search of the area did not reveal anyone actively firing shots, Wemhoff said.
This incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.