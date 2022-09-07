There was a heavy law enforcement presence in southern Wayne County Wednesday evening following an apparent shooting.
Shortly after 7 p.m., law enforcement and rescue personnel were dispatched to an area about 10 miles south of Wayne near the Wayne-Cuming county line. It was reported that a man had been shot.
The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene, as well as Wisner Rescue.
The condition of the apparent shooting victim was not immediately known. Troopers were utilizing at least one drone to search the area, which is encompassed by several cornfields and a line of trees. It wasn’t known, however, if the shooting suspect was still near the scene.
Additionally, troopers appeared to form a perimeter around the property where the incident occurred.
The Daily News will provide updates as they become available.