A Laurel woman accused of murder in the Aug. 4, 2022, death of 86-year-old Gene Twiford has pleaded not guilty to all three of her charges.
Carrie Jones, 44, entered written pleas of not guilty on Monday to charges of first-degree murder, being an accessory to a felony and tampering with evidence, according to court documents filed this week. Jones had been scheduled to be formally arraigned in Cedar County District Court on Monday, May 22.
Jones' waiver of appearance comes days after her husband, 43-year-old Jason Jones, also submitted written not-guilty pleas. Jason Jones is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, plus two counts of first-degree arson.
Carrie Jones' first-degree murder charge is connected to the shooting death of Gene Twiford on Aug. 4 in Laurel. Jason Jones is accused of killing Twiford, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55, and Michele Ebeling, 53, fatally shooting the four victims and setting fire to their respective houses.
Prosecutors are not alleging that Carrie Jones was the principal offender, but instead that she was an aider and abettor, having encouraged her husband to kill Gene Twiford.
During a preliminary hearing in February, law enforcement authorities testified that Carrie Jones pushed her husband to “do something” about Gene Twiford, who purportedly would drive by the Jones couple’s house and make sexually-charged comments toward Carrie Jones over a three-year period.
Carrie Jones did not tell her husband to kill Gene Twiford, according to testimony, but she said if he didn’t, then she would.
When Jason Jones allegedly targeted Gene Twiford, he did not know that the 86-year-old had a wife and daughter who lived with him.
Additional testimony revealed that the Joneses did not have a specific conflict with Ebeling and her fiance, Brian Welch, only that the couple seemed odd.
After the killings, Carrie Jones allegedly disposed of the clothes that her husband had been wearing. She also is accused of harboring Jason Jones in their home until he was arrested the day after the shootings.
On May 2, District Judge Bryan Meismer rejected Carrie Jones' request to dismiss her charges through a plea in abatement. She had contested that the state did not present sufficient evidence during her preliminary hearing to bind her case over to district court.
Carrie Jones is being held at the Antelope County Jail on $1 million bail. She is scheduled to appear in court next on Monday, July 24.
Jason Jones is being held at the Nebraska Department of Corrections' Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln without bail. He was transported to the correctional facility in October after receiving about 12 weeks of treatment for severe burn injuries at a Lincoln hospital.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Jason Jones, having filed a notice of aggravating circumstances in January. He, too, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 24.