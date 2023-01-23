HARTINGTON — The 43-year-old woman who was charged in December with murder in connection to an Aug. 4 quadruple homicide in Laurel made her first appearance in Cedar County District Court on Monday.
Carrie Jones, charged with one count of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and being an accessory to a felony, requested a preliminary hearing to be held in front of a county court judge. The county judge will determine if probable cause exists for prosecutors to try her case in district court.
Jones’ case was filed directly in district court by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office on Dec. 16. Doug Stratton, a Norfolk attorney, was appointed to represent Jones on Dec. 19.
District Judge Bryan Meismer sustained a request by Stratton to appoint a second attorney to represent Jones. Stratton had filed a motion last week requesting that Nate Stratton, also of Norfolk, be appointed as co-counsel for Jones. Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O’Brien didn’t object to Nate Stratton being appointed as co-counsel, calling the appointment “appropriate.”
“This is a factually rigorous case that will require a lot of participation to attorneys,” O’Brien said.
Among the recently filed motions by Doug Stratton was a request to unseal the arrest affidavit in Jones’ case for purposes of reviewing the document and using it to help prepare a defense. Meismer had ordered the affidavit sealed upon a request by O’Brien.
Stratton said Monday that his request for access to the affidavit was for the limited purpose of the defense’s review, not for public dissemination. The defense attorney said he would not oppose resealing the affidavit once he received a physical copy of it.
O’Brien elaborated on his rationale for requesting the affidavit to be sealed.
“The state is always cognizant of the fact that the media and the public want to know what happened here,” O’Brien said. “But as an officer of the court, I think we have to balance that against defendants’ constitutional rights.
“Given that fact, and given the specificity in the arrest warrant, as well as the obvious media attention, I think that to release the affidavit in its entirety would jeopardize the Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights of Ms. Jones, as well as Mr. (Jason) Jones in the companion case, and potentially jeopardize their ability to proceed with fair trial.”
O’Brien said that while it is clear that the homicides were an occurrence that has been impactful on a small community, releasing the affidavit to the public would make it especially difficult to find an impartial jury for the Jones’ in Cedar County. The court would have to look at the possibility of having the trials in Scottsbluff, he said.
O’Brien and Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Sandra Allen have prosecuted several murder cases across Nebraska. And through working those cases, O’Brien said the pair have learned the importance of keeping certain information from the media and general public.
“And we'll be the first ones to tell you that the criminal case like this is always under continuing investigation all the way up until the time of trial,” he said. “... If we released this affidavit now and made it publicly available, and didn't reseal it, we could possibly be jeopardizing the integrity of that further investigation.”
Meismer granted Stratton’s motion to unseal the affidavit for purposes of the defense attorney obtaining a hard copy of the file.
JONES AND her husband, 42-year-old Jason Jones, are both charged in connection with the deaths of Gene Twiford, 86, and his wife, Janet Twiford, 85; their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55; and Michele Ebeling, 53.
On Aug. 4, according to the affidavit in Jason Jones' case, a man called 911 about 3:30 a.m. after he reported hearing an explosion that occurred at 209 Elm St. Laurel Fire and EMS arrived at the home and located a woman, identified as Ebeling, lying inside the back door of the residence. Ebeling was pronounced dead on the scene after lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.
A fire also appeared to have occurred inside the residence after burn marks were observed on the floor, walls and furniture, according to the affidavit. The smell of smoke and gasoline also was present at the time.
Shortly after the first incident was reported, a 911 call was made regarding smoke coming from a residence located at 503 Elm St.
While discovering soot damage consistent with a fire, first responders also found three people — identified as the Twifords — inside the residence, and all appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds. The Twifords were pronounced dead at the scene.
After finding evidence believed to link Jason Jones to the homicides, police obtained a warrant for his arrest early on Aug. 5. Jason Jones, who was located in the bedroom of his home, was taken into custody and airlifted shortly thereafter to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln with severe burn injuries.
The 42-year-old Jones was treated at the Lincoln hospital for about 12 weeks before being transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive medical care. He is being held there without bail and is facing four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, plus two counts of first-degree arson.
O’Brien filed notice on Jan. 17 of aggravating circumstances that would justify a death sentence for Jason Jones if he’s convicted of the four counts of first-degree murder for which he is charged.
Some of the aggravating circumstances O'Brien detailed include the accusations that Jones committed multiple killings within a short period of time; that he did so during the commission of other felonies; that at least two of the killings were carried out in an effort to keep the victims from identifying the killer; and that the fires were set to try to conceal the killer's identity.
Jason Jones’ attorney, Todd Lancaster, filed a subsequent motion challenging the constitutionality of the death penalty, in addition to a request to quash prosecutors’ notice of aggravating circumstances.
A hearing on Lancaster’s motion was tentatively scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27.
Carrie Jones is being held at the Antelope County Jail on $1 million bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15.