STANTON — A 31-year-old Laurel man was sentenced to 4-8 years in prison for felony conviction of possession of a dangerous weapon (firearm) by a prohibited person, according to a Stanton County press release.
Derek Pederson was arrested in March 2020 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following an armed confrontation at a downtown Stanton apartment and was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court.
Pederson and Cody Murphree, 28, of Pilger broke into the apartment and threatened to shoot the two residents. Murphree had just escaped from the Thurston County jail two days prior. Murphree is in prison serving a lengthy prison sentence.
Also sentenced to a prison term was Richard Coates, 57, Stanton. Coates was given one year in prison for possession of methamphetamine. Coates was arrested earlier this year by the sheriff’s office in a rural field just east of Norfolk.
Sentenced to more than one year in the county jail was Catina Hins, 34, Norfolk. Hins was given nine months for driving while intoxicated-third offense and six months for transporting a child in a vehicle while intoxicated. Hins was arrested earlier this year by the sheriff’s office on Highway 275 near Pilger. Hins’ driver’s license also was revoked for 15 years.
Jack McGuire, 35, Norfolk, was given a $500 fine and had his driver’s license revoked for an additional 15 years after he was sentenced for a felony charge of driving during a 15-year revocation. McGuire was arrested last November by the sheriff’s office on Highway 24 near Norfolk.
Roosevelt Woodall, 31, Stanton, entered a guilty plea to attempted assault of a peace officer and will be sentenced in January. Woodall was arrested earlier this year at a Stanton residence following a traffic stop where he attempted to strike a sheriff’s deputy in the face and was subdued.
Jacqueline Hoover, 51, Norfolk, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and leaving the scene of an accident. Hoover was arrested last Christmas Day after the service of a search warrant by the sheriff’s office at a Stanton residence. Two co-defendants still have their cases pending.