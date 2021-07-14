One vote was the tipping point in the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Public Schools bond issue election, causing the $25 million project to tentatively pass after votes were counted Tuesday night.
Election workers collected 596 votes supporting the bond issue and lease purchase project and 595 votes opposing it. The close call automatically causes a recount, said LCC Superintendent Jeremy Christiansen.
The Cedar County election commissioner was performing a recount Wednesday morning. All current results are unofficial until then, but Christiansen said the commissioner is confident in the accuracy of the county’s voting equipment.
“I think what it continues to show us is that we certainly do recognize the large number of the community who do support the local school system and bond issue,” Christiansen said. “But also there's a recognition that there are patrons within the school district who continue to have concerns about financial impact and long-term debt.”
The project was previously rejected by 50 votes in November 2020 when it was proposed in the form of a $23 million bond issue. Financial burden on taxpayers was a main concern among the community.
Administrators and school board members went back to the drawing board this spring to come up with a new combined bond issue and lease purchase in hopes of appealing to a larger community.
The construction includes demolishing the current two-story high school, which was built in 1922, and upgrading the attached elementary school. This would solve many ongoing issues, including failing HVAC and plumbing systems; safety concerns; inadequate classroom and office space, plus many more.
Room for another renovation will be left in case the district needs to consolidate with the middle school, but the school board doesn’t foresee that happening anytime soon.
Instead of one tax levy for a whole project, the district is seeking a seven-year lease purchase of $6.85 million, followed by a 25-year bond issue of $18.5 million.
For years one through seven, the tax levy would be 14.5 cents per $100 of property valuation for the bond and the lease. Then through years eight through 25, the net tax levy impact would drop to 5.6 cents for the remaining time of the bond.
Last year’s primary election collected about an 89% ballot return rate among the 1,800 district voters. This summer’s special mail-in election had a 65% return rate.
Christiansen said he’s hopeful the vote count will stand, as the bond issue and lease purchase project can pass by one vote in Nebraska.
If passed, construction would begin in the spring of 2022 and should be completed by the fall of 2023.
“The board of education recognizes they are entrusted to manage a pretty expansive project, and they don’t take it for granted,” Christiansen said. “All of us see this as an opportunity that our community has to put trust into the board and system and now it's time to deliver.”