Laugh-and-a-Half Marathon to start, end at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park

Runners will gather for the annual Laugh-and-a-Half-Marathon at Elkhorn Lodge in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park on Saturday, June 19, to revive the run after it moved to a virtual format last year. While the run will return, the comedy festival that usually coincides has been postponed until next year.
Originally conceived to promote wellness and remember the legacy of Norfolk’s late-night legend, Johnny Carson, the run is now in its 11th year.
The run will feature three different courses of varying lengths: half-marathon (13.1 miles), 10K and 5K. All courses will begin at Elkhorn Lodge.
Eligible runners who registered by Wednesday, June 16, can get their racing packets either Friday, June 18, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. or before the race on Saturday, from 6 to 6:45 a.m.
Spectators wishing to support their friends and family in the race may do so along the course. Parking will be available for racers and spectators in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and will be directed by volunteers.
Flights of runners will leave the starting line in five-minute intervals beginning at 7 a.m. in groups based on course length, with the half-marathon runners heading out ahead of the shorter races. The 10K runners will leave at 7:05 a.m. while the 5K runners will take off at 7:10 a.m.
Each of the courses traces sections of the Elkhorn River heading west out of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. Only the half-marathon crosses the river before looping back to the main course. All of the courses end in Ta-Ha-Zouka near the starting point.
Timing for the race will be provided by Heartland Timing utilizing chips embedded in runner’s number bibs as well as timing mats that can detect when the chip crosses over them.
Racers will have a maximum of four hours to complete the race. A free pancake feed will be provided at the post-race after-party from 8 to 10:30 a.m., with beer available to those of legal drinking age.
But adult racers aren’t the only ones who will get to test their legs: The Kids “Super Hero” Fun Run offers children 12 and younger to run a 1-mile, out-and-back portion of the same course the adults will run. Youth runners will depart at 10 a.m. Organizers encourage children to run in their favorite superhero costumes, and the proceeds from the entrance fees for both the adult races and the youth race will benefit pediatric needs in Northeast Nebraska. Money from this year’s run will go to Faith Regional Rehabilitation Services.
Runners should give themselves adequate time before their races to stretch, hydrate and get to the starting line. Runners also should plan accordingly for the weather. Temperatures in the morning are expected to rise from the low 70s at 6 a.m. into the upper 80s by 11 a.m. with high relative humidity that may inhibit runners’ ability to cool off by sweating.
According to the Laugh-and-a-Half-Marathon website, “Water stations with water and cups are located throughout the course; however, runners are strongly encouraged to carry their own bottles or hydration supplies. To ensure proper hydration, it is recommended that participants drink early and drink often.”