Latest crop report for week ending Oct. 11

Harvest continues and is ahead of schedule for most crops in Nebraska, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 27% very short, 46% short and 27% adequate. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 23% very short, 41% short and 36% adequate.

— Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 9% poor, 23% fair, 46% good and 17% excellent. Corn mature was 96%, ahead of 82% last year and ahead of 90% for the five-year average. Harvested was 34%, ahead of 18% last year and 22% average.

— Soybeans harvested was 82%, well ahead of 24% last year and ahead of 39% average.

— Winter wheat planted was 89%, behind 93% last year and 90% average. Emerged was 60%, near 59% last year and behind 68% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 18% fair, 42% good and 26% excellent. Sorghum mature was 95%, ahead of 80% last year and 89% average. Harvested was 31%, ahead of 8% last year and 23% average.

— Dry edible beans harvested was 87%, ahead of 85% last year.

