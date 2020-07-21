Latest crop report for week ending July 19

Crops are growing ahead of schedule despite a dry summer, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 33% short, 51% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 32% short, 56% adequate and 1% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 23% fair, 46% good and 20% excellent. Corn silking was 61%, ahead of 32% last year and near the five-year average of 58%. Dough was 3%, near 1% last year and 6% average.
— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 21% fair, 53% good and 18% excellent. Soybean blooming was 75%, well ahead of 41% last year and 61% average. Setting pods was 31%, ahead 6% last year and 15% average.
— Winter wheat harvested was 79%, well ahead of 28% last year and 66% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 5% poor, 39% fair, 44% good and 12% excellent. Sorghum headed was 25%, ahead of 16% last year and 17% average.
— Oats condition rated 2% very poor, 10% poor, 27% fair, 56% good and 5% excellent. Oats harvested was 57%, ahead 10% last year and 43% last year.
— Dry edible beans condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 28% fair, 60% good and 6% excellent. Beans blooming was 52%, well ahead of 9% last year. Setting pods was 8%.