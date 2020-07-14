Latest crop report for week ending July 12

Crops continue to grow at a good pace, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 35% short, 52% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 33% short, 59% adequate and 1% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 22% fair, 49% good and 21% excellent. Corn silking was 19%, ahead of 8% last year but behind the five-year average of 29%. Dough was 1%.
— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 19% fair, 54% good and 19% excellent. Soybean blooming was 57%, well ahead of 23% last year and 43% average. Setting pods was 13%, ahead of 4% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 13% poor, 38% fair, 42% good and 3% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 50%, ahead of 11% last year and 40% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 3% poor, 44% fair, 45% good and 8% excellent. Sorghum headed was 12%, equal to last year and 8% average.
— Oats condition rated 2% very poor, 10% poor, 28% fair, 54% good and 6% excellent. Oats harvested was 30%, ahead of 24% average.
— Dry edible beans condition rated 1% poor, 18% fair, 72% good and 9% excellent. Beans blooming was 20%. Setting pods was 1%.